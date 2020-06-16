It is only three episodes into the fifth edition of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ and the drama between the crew members is at an all-time high. Moreover, this week, there is a surprise exit! Yes, the feuds are that bad. Well, we will come to the details of episode 3 later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 4 will release on June 22, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode is titled ‘Ace of Stew Face’. Bravo has given a detailed synopsis which tells us what can be expected from the episode: “With bad weather rolling in and down her Second Stew, Hannah scrambles to manage the interior with only Jess to rely on. Captain Sandy and Malia draw a hard line with the deck team when they call the guys out for their questionable behavior. Kiko struggles to prepare a picnic lunch for the first off-boat excursion of the season. After surviving the charter, Hannah is rewarded with a Second Stew, but she quickly realizes the newest addition to her team may be more than she bargained for.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 3 Recap:

The crew prepares The Wellington for the next charter while deckhand Rob Westergaard cannot take his eyes off stew Jessica More. Meanwhile, Pete Hunziker is busy flirting with Lara. Once the work is over, the crew heads for some time off to the Mallorcan town. After dinner, Hannah and Chef Kiko Lorran have some conversations and discuss Lara. But Lara overhears part of the talk and meets up with Malia to vent out her frustrations. In their bunk, Hannah requests Malia’s help to “keep her sane.” Sandy refrains from firing Lara and Hannah is all flared up for having to deal with the stew in the future.

The next morning, nobody can find Lara. She finally radios Sandy and tells that she is sitting on a dock from the past six hours. And now she does not want to come back to the yacht. When Sandy goes to meet her, she says that she has quit. Hearing the news, Pete is heartbroken and Sandy needs a second stew. In the second charter, the guest is Roy Orbison, Jr., accompanied by Ace of Base, his wife, two kids, and their nanny. The Wellington departs for Cala Llamp and Hannah is loaded since she is one stew short. Toward the end, Sandy calls an emergency deckhand meeting. She tells the guys to respect their lady bosses. THE END!

