This week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ introduces us to the replacement stew, following Lara’s abrupt departure. And surprise! We have met her before. So who is she and is everyone happy with his new bit of news? Well, we will come to the details of episode 4 later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 5 will release on June 29, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode is titled ‘Bringing the Thunder’. Bravo has given a detailed synopsis that tells us what can be expected from the episode: “A blast from the past returns amidst a massive thunderstorm that threatens to keep The Wellington docked for their next charter. Rob and Jessica deepen their connection, while Pete’s attitude continues to frustrate Malia. Meanwhile, Kiko is pushed to the limit by a group of new guests whose requests are incredibly demanding.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 4 Recap:

The episode starts off with a deck crew meeting on the bridge. Sandy addresses the guys on how to respect Malia. But Pete, for whom this meet was organized in the first place, refuses to acknowledge his mistake. Meanwhile, Kiko gets busy preparing lunch for the upcoming picnic, with Sandy micromanaging his every move and criticizing his lunch menu. The guests on the charter visit a beautiful cathedral while the crew gets busy setting up for the picnic. The clouds predict heavy rains and before the downpour hits, the lunch is safely organized inside. Pete throws a broken piece of glass in the bin, which ends up cutting Malia on the leg.

The kids, who are also a part of the charter, run around, creating a mess. A pregnant Hannah remarks that it is mommy training for her. Jessica also fumbles with her duties and Kiko gets busy serving dinner. The guests are in awe with his Brazilian style sea bass. Sandy asks Jessica to sort out the laundry room and in Lara’s absence, the stew has a hard time cleaning up.

Once the grueling charter is over, everyone gets $1,845 for the two-day trip. And then we learn who is going to replace Lara. Well, it’s Bugsy, who had made an appearance in the second season. Hannah is pissed with the revelation but Malia is happy. On the other hand, Jessica and Rob are deep in their boat-mance.

