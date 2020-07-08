This week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ continues to revolve around Justin Thornton and his group of friends — who are the current charter guests aboard The Wellington. And they are not making the crew’s jobs any easier! Well, we will come to the details of episode 6 later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 7 will release on July 13, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

The 7th episode is titled ‘No Mushroom for Error’. Bravo has given a detailed synopsis that tells us what can be expected from the episode: “An injured Jess fights to maintain her spot on the boat, while another crew member’s inappropriate behavior finally catches up to him. Meanwhile, high-maintenance charter guests challenge the interior and expose cracks in Hannah and Bugsy’s relationship. And after surviving a 72-plate dinner last charter, Kiko is faced with something equally challenging and he’s once again put to the test.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 6 Recap:

Episode 6 sees Malia not returning any of her radio calls as she watches Justin Thornton play with Scout. The guests depart from the beach in a van, and Malia tells that her radio signal might have been wonky. On The Wellington, Kiko is preparing a six-course dinner for 12 diners. Meanwhile, Hannah is keeping track of the massive snack orders piling in. Pete continues to carry on with his irritating behavior, saying that it is challenging for him to report to anyone.

Kiko prepares an “international menu,” with each course representing a country — like an oyster for France, moqueca for Brazil, shrimps for Spain, roasted salmon for Japan, filet mignon and risotto for Italy, and bacon ice cream for America. The guests love their dinner and Kiko is the star of the evening. They finally go to bed at around 3 am. But Justin is up until 6.30 am and the gang leaves the yacht shortly after, giving a hefty tip of $17,000.

The crew heads out for the night. Rob admits that he broke up with his girlfriend so he could be with Jess, which makes Jess happy. Romance is blooming between Alex and Bugsy as well, who spend most of the night at the club together. Unfortunately, Jess smashes her finger and most probably, there is a fracture.

