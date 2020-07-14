This week’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ sees a new bunch of charter guests who are extremely difficult to manage and too high maintenance. Their demands have no limits, right after landing aboard The Wellington. On the other hand, the rivalry between Bugsy and Hannah reaches an all-time high while Pete is threatened by Captain Sandy for his continued disgusting behavior. Well, we will come to the details of episode 7 later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 8 will release on July 20, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

The 8th episode is titled ‘Rise and Don’t Shine’. Bravo has given a detailed synopsis that tells us what can be expected from the episode: “After struggling through the first day of charter, Kiko fights to regain his footing with a demanding set of charter guests. While Hannah leans on an overworked Bugsy to carry an injured Jess, Captain Sandy becomes concerned about the interior’s performance. Meanwhile, Malia looks to Rob and Alex to step up after she’s forced to make a tough call that changes the exterior’s dynamic. And a surprising complaint forces Captain Sandy to issue an ultimatum.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 7 Recap:

Episode 7 starts off with Jess tending to her injured hand, which is sporting a broken finger and is supported by a splint. Bugsy informs Malia that Pete has not left showing off his disgusting behavior. Malia says that the matter needs to be reported to Captain Sandy. Sandy tells him that she is considering firing him while Malia takes him down from the position of the lead deck. Pete apologizes to Bugsy.

The new charter guests arrive and one among them is a vegan. This bit of information irritates Kiko. One of the guests wants to taste the juice before adding it to vodka and he dislikes it. Bugsy discovers that there are fewer lemons and blames it on Hannah. Bugsy is also able to please the guest with her personal, special homemade blend. The vegan demands a 12-course vegan meal while Bugsy rejects Kiko’s mushrooms, stating that they are too chewy. Dinner gets delayed because of the interventions but finally, the guests praise Kiko for his food.

Read More: Where is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Filmed?