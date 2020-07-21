The charter guests in ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ episode 8 might be one of the most annoying bunches ever! Their demands never stop and their orders for food are outrageous. What is more frustrating is Captain Sandy’s treatment of her crew. Well, we will come to the details of episode 8 later. But before that, read on to gather some detailed insights on the next episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 5 Episode 9 will release on July 27, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

The 9th episode is titled ‘Viva, Loss Vegas’. Bravo has given a detailed synopsis that tells us what can be expected from the episode: “AOn a crew night out, Alex reveals his feelings to Bugsy while Hannah struggles to connect with the group. Meanwhile, Captain Sandy comes down on Jess for her performance in the laundry room, and an incident with the water toys forces Malia into an emergency rescue. With his job on the line, Kiko rallies himself for a successful charter, but a Vegas-themed dinner threatens to unravel everything.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 8 Recap:

Episode 8 starts off by showcasing Kiko who is slogging his *** off, owing to the neverending demands from the annoying charter guests. Following a delicious six-course meal for twelve, he needs to start with dinner preps right away. On day two of the charter, one of the guests announces that it is his birthday. And thus piles up a new chain of food requests, which frustrates Kiko.

Captain Sandy walks in on Jessica and Bugsy fighting. Bugsy says the interior design is too bad while the birthday boy receives a Mariachi band for his dinner party. Kiko toils away but thankfully, the gusts love his food. One of the guests, a vegan, says that he does not want pasta. He also complains that the cake is not vegan. Crap! The gang finally goes to bed while Jessica is given a lesson on operating a vacuum.

Once the charter is over, Sandy calls a tip meeting and announces that she will be firing a few of the crew members. They all get $15,000 in tips. Sandy even reprimands Hannah as the guests seemed to have preferred Bugsy over the latter. She even threatens to fire Kiko! The End!

