Bravo TV has grabbed the reality television market by its horns. The network regularly airs a variety of different reality TV shows targeted at people aged 25 to 54. Despite a more or less fixed age demographic, the network produces some unique reality shows with very specific premises. ‘Below Deck Mediterranean‘ is yet another Bravo TV reality show that aims to enthrall viewers with a vibrantly unique lifestyle.

The show is a spin-off to ‘Below Deck‘ and sports a somewhat similar premise. ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is set in European locations, on luxurious yachts. The series revolves around a crew who live and work aboard the yacht. There is a new set of wealthy passengers in each episode that the crew must tend to. The series extracts its drama from the somewhat challenging demands of the passengers that the crew ought to meet. Apart from that, the show also highlights why the crew members’ job could be considered to be a dream one for several people: allowing them the opportunity to visit exotic places and live in a super-luxurious yacht.

The crew members are changed almost every season. However, Hannah Ferrier has remained a permanent crew/cast member for all the seasons. She works/stars as the chief stewardess.

Below Deck Mediterranean Filming Locations

As mentioned earlier, ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ sees its crew members travel to various exotic, European locations. A large part of the filming is carried out on the deck of a super-luxurious yacht. The yacht travels to a fixed location. These locations prove to be exotic and picturesque. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is filmed. This article is mainly focused on the fifth season of the show.

Mallorca, Spain

The fifth season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is filmed in Mallorca/Majorca, the largest island of the Balearic Islands in Spain. It is quite a popular holiday destination thanks to its beautiful coast and memorable landscape. The international airport of its capital, Palma de Mallorca Airport, for instance, was used by 28 million passengers in 2017.

The Wellesley/The Wellington

As mentioned earlier, a large part of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is filmed aboard a yacht. The yacht used in the fifth season is the largest one of the entire show. While its actual name is The Wellesley, it is referred to as The Wellington. The yacht boasts of various luxuries like a bar, a barbecue, a jacuzzi, a spa, a sauna, a cigar room, and a gym. You can have a look at what it looks like using the 3d model in the link in the following Twitter post:

So kewl! Explore "The Wellington" as seen in S5 of #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/BT12fTfNnz — Captain Sandy Yawn (@CaptSandyYawn) May 1, 2020

Other Seasons

As mentioned earlier, each season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ is filmed in a different location. For instance, the first season was set and filmed in Greek islands like Mykonos and Santorini. The second season was set and filmed in Croatia while the third season was set and filmed on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The fourth season was filmed in the South of France.

