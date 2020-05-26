‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ is the second spin-off of Bravo’s wildly popular high-seas reality drama, ‘Below Deck’. It follows the lives of the crew aboard a 177′ sailing yacht in its charter season in Greece. Since its launch in February 2020, we have witnessed the feuds and interpersonal drama among the various stars as they navigate the ocean. And this week, its first season finally came to an end with its 17th episode on May 25, 2020. But wait, although the finale has aired, we still have an explosive reunion in the upcoming week. Read on!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Release Date

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 1 Reunion will release on Monday, June 1, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT. It is the 18th and final episode from the inaugural season.

Where to Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion Online?

With the help of an active cable connection, you can watch the reunion episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the episode online on Bravo.

For cord-cutters, live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or another streaming device with one of the aforementioned services. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Finale Recap:

The pre-finale of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ had ended on an explosive note. We had witnessed Captain Glenn confronting Jenna about her relationship with Adam. Matters are further complicated when a doctor pays a visit and delivers some bad news. This new reveal almost ends up ruining one of the crew members’ career. Drama is at an all-time high and we get another shocker when it is hinted that someone might have brought illegal drugs inside the boat. The captain needs to make a tough decision and orders a drug search. But this might mean that the charter season could come to an early end.

In the season finale, titled ‘Go Regatta!’, the story takes off right from here. The crew stands by as the authorities conduct an uncomfortable drug search on Parsifal III. This means that the future is not good for the boat’s final charter. Of course, all of the members are sent into panic mode. The crew attempts to assemble a sailing regatta, but are unsure if they will manage to get a tip. Tensions in the interior departments ultimately reach their boiling point and soon, we see another heated confrontation erupting among the stars. While Georgia decides to let go of the load from her chest, she knows that if she goes ahead with her decision, she will ruin her relations with several of her peers. Captain Glenn then brings together the team to celebrate Ciara’s birthday and all of them fondly remember their good times. Finally, the crew bids an emotional farewell to each other.

Read More: Where Are Jenna and Adam from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Now?