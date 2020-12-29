The 9th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘The Devil You Know’, sees the crew dealing with the fallout from Rachel’s impulsive decision. If you have watched the series, you will know that the chef had decided to ditch the yacht in the midst of a charter. Therefore, she tries her best and attempts to regain Captain Lee’s trust. Her behavior makes Eddie irritated since her antics appear too intrusive.

On the other hand, there is a demotion among the crew members within the interior department. Of course, it leads to more drama and also sparks controversy. Meanwhile, Francesca feels lonely and starts experiencing bouts of solitude. In contrast, certain bonds on board grow stronger than ever since we see a romance heating up between Elizabeth and James. Finally, Izzy opens up about her painful past. More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 9th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 10. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 10 is slated to premiere on January 4, 2021, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Steamy Vibes’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “While Elizabeth struggles to keep her budding relationship under wraps, James finds himself at the center of the rumor mill. As the crew welcomes a group of experienced boat people, Izzy starts to feel under the weather. Ultimately, when a drunk charter guest crosses the line and defies Captain Lee, he is forced to lay down the law.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

