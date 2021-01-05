The 10th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘Steamy Vibes’, sees the crew dealing with major relationship dilemmas. Elizabeth struggles to conceal her budding romance from the rest of the team. On the other hand, James finds himself targeted by several rumors. The crew then gets ready to start their next charter and welcomes a new batch of guests, who happen to be experienced boat people.

Izzy begins to feel unwell and under the weather. Finally, things take a bad turn when one of the guests gets drunk and decides to defy none other than Captain Lee himself. This forces the captain to lay down some hard and fast ground rules. More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 10th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 10. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 11 is slated to premiere on January 11, 2021, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long. New episodes land on the channel every Monday at the same time slot.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Blood in the Water’. To give you some insights into what lies in store in the episode, here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Izzy must play musical bunks, leaving Francesca and Eddie to address professionalism on deck with Elizabeth and James. Meanwhile, Izzy’s condition worsens, and she’s put into quarantine. After a challenging charter, Captain Lee grants the crew a relaxing day off at a resort, only for them to be mortified by Rachel’s erratic actions.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

