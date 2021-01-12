The 11th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8 is titled ‘Blood in the Water’. We follow Izzy who is forced to play musical bunks for the new charter guest. Now, in order to maintain some decorum on the deck, Francesca and Eddie decide to discuss the elements of professionalism on deck with yachties Elizabeth and James. On the other hand, Izzy falls sick and when her condition worsens, she is put into quarantine. Once the difficult charter finally ends, Captain Lee grants the crew a relaxing day off at a resort. But the day soon becomes heated when Rachel once gain decides to showcase her erratic side.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 11th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 12. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 12 is slated to premiere on January 18, 2021, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long. New episodes land on the channel every Monday at the same time slot.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Blue Skies and UTI’s’. To give you some insights into what lies in store in the episode, here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Rachel’s antics continue to torment the crew, and Elizabeth finds herself in the doghouse. Sharing his soft and vulnerable side, Captain Lee opens up to Francesca about a personal tragedy. As Izzy’s health continues to be a struggle, Eddie sends her off for medical care, but more crew members fall ill, and Francesca worries if they’ll make it through the next charter.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 12 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

