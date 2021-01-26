The 11th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8 is titled ‘James’ Big Cannoli’. We follow James who plays games at Elizabeth’s expense. And the whole situation ends in a bitter conclusion. On the other hand, Eddie offers an interesting opportunity to Izzy. Does she accept it? Well, watch the episode to find out. Later, on a good note, the team gets together for a beach cleanup session. However, the happy moments soon change into a tense situation when Francesca finds out her crew members had slept in a guest cabin without permission. There is a major altercation among the yachties, which does not end on a good note.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 13th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 14. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 14 is slated to premiere on February 1, 2021, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long. New episodes land on the channel every Monday at the same time slot.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Hide the Salami’. To give you some insights into what lies in store in the episode, here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Pushed to the brink, Francesca loses all trust in Elizabeth while Captain Lee shares an unfortunate bond with the charter guests. Rachel continues to grow frustrated with the interior over miscommunication, and Elizabeth’s high expectations for her 30th birthday fall short. Ashling decides to lie to the primary’s son, and the crew grows fearful of COVID-19 as it ramps up back home.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 14 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More: Where Is Below Deck Season 8 Filmed?