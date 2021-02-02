The 14th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8 is titled ‘Hide the Salami.’ Chief stew Francesca Rubi is constantly at odds with the under-performing stew Elizabeth. Elizabeth flounders in several tasks, and this ends up testing Francesca’s patience. Izzy Wouters supports Elizabeth, but after being pushed to the brink, Francesca loses all trust in the stew. On the other hand, Captain Lee shares an unfortunate bond with the charter guests. Rachel is irritated and frustrated with the lack of communication and coordination among the yachties.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is upset when her high expectations for her 30th birthday fall short. Ashling tries to deceive the primary’s son and lies to him. With the COVID-19 crisis creeping closer to home, the crew grows fearful. Now, if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 14th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the “wheres” and “whens” of episode 15. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed synopsis!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Below Deck’ season 8 episode 15 is slated to premiere on February 8, 2021, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT. It will be around 45 minutes long. New episodes land on the channel every Monday at the same time slot.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Don’t Cry for Me Antigua.’ To give you some insights into what lies in store in the episode, here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Ashling suffers the consequences of her white lie while Izzy’s promotion creates waves on deck and Rob makes his feelings abundantly clear. A condiment mishap fuels the contention between Francesca and Rachel as Elizabeth spends the charter focusing on James instead of her job.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 15 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch ‘Below Deck’ season 8 episode 15 by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo’s official website or Bravo App. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

