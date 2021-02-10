The 15th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8 is titled ‘Don’t Cry for Me Antigua.’ The episode follows Ashling, who is worried that her white lie would end up affecting the tips from the charter guests. On the other hand, Elizabeth is still sad that James missed her 30th birthday. Rachel is constantly getting into buttheads with Elizabeth while Captain Lee grows increasingly worried about the COVID situation. Rob teams up with Jackie for some lessons in yoga. James admits that he cannot relate to Elizabeth celebrating her 30th birthday since he is just 26.

One of the entitled kids from the new group of guests complains that he was not allowed to continue drinking after finishing half a bottle of Hennessey. Coming to Ashling’s white lie, she had told the child that the hot tub wasn’t open. Later, Francesca and Ashling decide to have some time off by the shore. But they pretend before Liz that they have left for some work. Now, if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 15th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the “wheres” and “whens” of episode 16. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed synopsis!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Below Deck’ season 8 episode 16 is slated to premiere on February 15, 2021, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT. It will be around 45 minutes long. New episodes land on the channel every Monday at the same time slot.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Premature Evacuation.’ To give you some insights into what lies in store in the episode, here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Forced to reckon with their friction, Francesca finally comes to a decision regarding Elizabeth’s future on deck. Meanwhile, Rachel’s feelings toward the interior take a toll on the crew. As Izzy and Rob’s relationship takes a dark turn, James makes a shocking betrayal. Ultimately, unforeseen world events completely alter the course of M/Y MySeanna’s charter season, leaving everyone uncertain of their future.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 16 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch ‘Below Deck’ season 8 episode 16 by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo’s official website or Bravo App. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

