The eighth season of ‘Below Deck’ takes place on ‘My Seanna’ — a luxe yacht we had seen in season 5. In the premiere episode that dropped this Monday, the crew, which comprises mostly newbies, heads to Antigua where they entertain their first charter guests. Almost immediately, there are fresh clashes between a couple of the yachties. More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the first episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 2. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘There’s No Crying in Yachting’. When one of the crew members suddenly departs, Shane struggles with the unforeseen responsibilities that are dropped on his shoulders. Following her altercation with Francesca, Izzy starts to wonder if sailing the seas is a worthwhile job after all. Rachel deals with several demanding guests and flounders when emotions take over. Finally, Francesca loses her cool before Captain Lee and James gets trapped in the midst of a huge guest argument. You can also catch a sneak peek of the upcoming episode here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 1 Recap:

Episode 1 of Season 8 of ‘Below Deck’ is titled ‘There’s No Place Like Home’. It kicks off with bosun Eddie Lucas gracing the entrance and noting that Captain Lee isn’t on the boat. The latter’s mug is sitting empty on the bridge. So, something is amiss. After calling up, Eddie learns that Lee is in the hospital after getting injured in a fall.

Chief stew, Francesca, makes an entry and Eddie informs her of Lee’s situation. Eventually, we meet the rest of the new crew members — lead deckhand Avery, Elizabeth, James, Izzy, and Shane. Francesca meets up with her stews, Elizabeth and Izzy, and after some time, we see chef Rachel as well. Captain Lee returns and holds a separate meeting with Francesca. The first guest comes aboard and he is Charley, who is surprised that Kate Chastain is not here anymore.

Rachel makes a delicious lunch spread, complete with fresh lobster, steak, roasted sweet potatoes, and an avocado dressing. The guests next head to try the Jet Skis. Avery proceeds to tell Lee that he wants to leave. His grandmother is sick. Lee allows him to go and we see the first farewell for the season — after only a single episode!

