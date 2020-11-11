The second episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘There’s No Crying in Yachting’, sees Shane struggling to take up added responsibilities on deck, following the sudden departure of Avery. After her clash with Francesca, Izzy wonders if a career in the sea is worthwhile at all. While dealing with a batch of demanding guests, Rachel loses her calm. And Francesca gets agitated before Captain Lee. We also see James attempting to pacify an explosive argument among the guests.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the second episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 3. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 3 is slated to premiere on November 16, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Max and Dax’s Excellent Adventure’. And here is the official synopsis for the episode as outlined by Bravo: “Ready to let loose in the Caribbean, James instead finds himself disappointed on the first night out. Heads turn as My Seanna welcomes a new crew member, and Izzy makes a surprising decision, much to the chagrin of James. Francesca comes to grips with the ramifications of her emotional outburst. A charter group of thirsty 20-year-olds arrives, and Shane’s mistakes push Eddie’s patience to the edge.”

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 2 Recap:

Episode 2 of Season 8 of ‘Below Deck’ kicks off with the crew in chaos as they deal with their first charter guests, who are, in one word, horrible. In fact, Francesca is forced to serve them dinner at night while donning a kimono. The guests demand dishes from almost every country they can think of and Francesca is devastated. The guests are a never-ending nightmare!

The next morning, this charter group requests a gamut of drinks for breakfast. Rachel is at a loss as she juggles between serving pancakes, different omelets, and different avocado toasts. And in spite of everything, the visitors do not stop complaining. They even send multiple plates back. Later, Francesca reveals that she has catered to the likes of celebs such as Brad Pitt, Chelsea Handler, and Eminem. But these guests have so far been the worst in her entire yachting career.

