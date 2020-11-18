The 3rd episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘Max and Dax’s Excellent Adventure’, sees James all set to have a gala time in the Caribbean. However, he is dejected when a new yachtie joins the crew. While Izzy makes a surprising decision, James is further annoyed. Francesca faces the repercussions of her previous emotional outburst. A new charter group of 20-somethings land onboard My Seanna, and Eddie is frustrated with Shane’s mistakes.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 3rd episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 4. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 4 is slated to premiere on November 23, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Do Not Disturb’. And here is the official synopsis for the episode as outlined by Bravo: “Carrying the weight of the deck team begins to take a toll on Eddie. Feeling out of his element, James struggles to connect with his crewmates. Mistakes from a few people fracture the charter, and Captain Lee is forced to level with the crew after a series of dangerous mishaps. Ultimately, Shane’s repeated follies push Eddie over the edge.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 4 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 3 Recap:

Episode 3 of Season 8 of ‘Below Deck’ kicks off with the whole crew waiting for the first charter to wrap up. The following morning, the charter draws to a close, and Captain Lee decides to dock the yacht early due to the rains. The primary guest, Charley, however, leaves the boat with a massive tip of $25,000. Izzy had earlier told Captain Lee that she wants to be a deckhand and he obliges. Even Francesca seems relieved with the decision.

The crew then heads for a night out in the town but the getaway is a snooze fest. The next charter arrives — which is a bunch of privileged 20-year-olds. All of the youngsters are ready to get sloshed. The guests are Dax and Max, their girlfriends, and an entourage. The gang asks Rachel to make Jell-O shots. Meanwhile, Shane reports late, as usual, driving Eddie crazy. A new stew boards the yacht, and her name is Ashling Laura, who is instantly noticed by James.

The charter sets sail and Francesca promotes Elizabeth to the role of second stew. The guests request for a sushi dinner, served on the body of a nude model. Rachel prepares a delicious spread of high-class sushi, curated from the finest ingredients. But for the kids, they are busy taking photos of the model!

