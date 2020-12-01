The 5th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘Champagne Wishes and Caviar Screams’ sees Shane attempting to make amends after he is caught taking a nap during work hours. Ashling continues to excel in her job but Elizabeth faces strict scrutiny from Francesca. Back in the galley, Rachel is happy when she believes that finally, some refined guests have boarded My Seanna.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 5th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 6. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 6 is slated to premiere on December 7, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Just Another Day in Paradise’. And here is the official synopsis for the episode as outlined by Bravo: “After a caviar mishap, the primary’s 50th birthday dinner teeters on the edge of disaster, and Rachel finds herself embroiled in interior drama. As Shane’s career hangs on by a thread, Francesca’s frustrations with Elizabeth build.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 6 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 5 Recap:

When Eddie discovers Shane sleeping at work, he decides that if the deckhand does need a nap, he should better get it. Eventually, Shane wakes up and Eddie asks him to clean the boat’s waterline. Francesca reprimands Elizabeth, telling her that the stew fridge and pantries are in a total mess. Later, she works on menus with Rachel while Shane reaches and apologizes to Eddie. The next morning, Shane does Yoga and claims that he is “a perfectionist.”

Finally, we have the charter guests — a trial attorney named Tim from the elite Chicago suburbs of Oak Park. He lands on My Seanna to celebrate his 50th birthday with his wife, Beth, and a group of friends. And they have lots of demands. The same afternoon, the guests go jet skiing and indulge in copious amounts of alcohol. Following dinner, they head off to bed and Shane stays back, ensuring that the deck is spotless. But he misses out on closing the lazarette door! The following morning, Eddie does not shout at Shane, who asks a stupid question: “So we close the garage door at the end of the night?”

