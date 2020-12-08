The 6th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘Just Another Day in Paradise’, sees the crew reeling after a caviar mishap. The yachties need to host a 50th birthday dinner for the guests, which is almost on the verge of a massive disaster. Rachel gets into a feud with the crew members while Shane worries that he might be fired. Francesca grows increasingly frustrated with Elizabeth.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 6th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 7. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 7 is slated to premiere on December 14, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Runaway Chef’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Following Captain Lee and Shane’s conversation, the deck team must deal with the fallout. Rachel struggles with her long-distance relationship while James and Elizabeth’s attraction to each other becomes obvious. Tensions reach a new high after a critical mistake pushes Francesca to consider a stew replacement, and Rachel makes an impulsive decision, taking the whole crew by surprise.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 7 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 6 Recap:

Chef Rachel Hargrove is still searching for the missing caviar in the galley. Later, she discovers that she had received a cheap salmon roe instead by mistake. And now, her special promised caviar dish for the primary guest’s 50th birthday dinner looks like a dream. She makes some calls and the provisioners say that they can deliver the caviar 15 minutes before the dinner. To give her enough time, Captain Lee takes the guests on a yacht tour. Finally, the caviar arrives and the day is saved. The rest of the eight-course meal goes smoothly without any glitch.

Following dinner, the guests decide to party, tagging Captain Lee along with them. Elizabeth Frankini is late for her night shift and Shane falls asleep which FaceTiming his girlfriend. Francesca Rubi asks Elizabeth to check on the guests every ten minutes. But Elizabeth forgets to visit the guests for the next 40 minutes. When they get annoyed for waiting too long, they come down and ask for alcohol. Francesca is shocked and she reprimands Elizabeth for her blunder.

On the last day of the charter, Shane is again late. Both Eddie and Lee are furious. Once the guests leave, Lee gives the crew a stern warning but the team gets a $20,000 tip. Later, Lee summons Shane to the bridge. Well, that’s it. We will have to wait for the next episode to see what fate holds in store for Shane.

