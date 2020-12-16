The 7th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘Runaway Chef’, sees the crew dealing with the fallout after Captain Lee and Shane’s conversation. Rachel faces issues with her long-distance relationship while sparks start emerging between James and Elizabeth. When there is a major mistake made by one of the stews, Francesca is forced to consider a replacement. Rachel makes a decision, driven by impulse.

More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 7th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 8. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 8 is slated to premiere on December 21, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘No Way Rose’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “A new face joins My Seanna as the repercussions of Rachel’s decision cause uncertainty for the charter. Elizabeth gets encouragement from her crew members, and Captain Lee steps in after Eddie is put into a precarious situation.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 8 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 7 Recap:

Before My Seanna gears up for its next charter, Francesca Rubi calls a department meeting and praises Ashling Lorger while criticizing Elizabeth Frankini. Later, the crew heads to Antigua for a night out on the town. The team toasts in memory of Shane and exclaims that it seems strange since his replacement has already arrived. Sparks erupt between James Hough and Elizabeth. Rachel gets upset and starts to miss her Italian boyfriend. She instantly flips and snaps at Elizabeth, asking her to sort out her issues with Francesca.

After a major mishap in the laundry room, a livid Francesca decides to fire Elizebeth. She confronts the stew and informs her that she needs to approach Captain Lee. Lee tells her that it is not possible to fire Elizabeth just now since they cannot afford to get a replacement just before the next charter. Lee later holds a preference sheet missing and out of nowhere, Rachel loses it. She wants to walk off the boat before even meeting the high demands of the impending guests. Lee tries to pacify her but she refuses to work anymore. Rachel goes downstairs and starts packing.

