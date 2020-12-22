The 8th episode of ‘Below Deck’ Season 8, titled ‘No Way Rose’, sees the crew welcoming a new member to My Seanna when the aftermath of Rachel’s rash decision causes uncertainty for the charter. Elizabeth gets encouragement from her crew members, and Captain Lee steps in after Eddie is put into a precarious situation. More on that later. But if you are one among those ‘Below Deck’ addicts who are just done with the 8th episode, we bet you are all excited to know the wheres and whens of episode 9. Well, why the second thoughts? Here’s our detailed preview!

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Below Deck’ Season 8 Episode 9 is slated to premiere on December 28, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m CT. It will be around 45 minutes long.

Below Deck Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Devil You Know’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “As the fallout from her impulsive decision lingers, Rachel attempts to regain Captain Lee’s trust, but her antics annoy Eddie. Meanwhile, a demotion within the interior department sparks controversy, and Francesca feels lonely. Bonds on board grow stronger than ever as a romance heats up between Elizabeth and James while Izzy opens up about her painful past.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Watch Below Deck Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

Of course, with a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to Bravo TV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on Bravo. Live-streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV (Bravo), Sling TV, or Directv. You can live-stream the series on your digital devices, such as a computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Otherwise, you can rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

