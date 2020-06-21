Ben Higgins’s 20th outing of ‘The Bachelor’ was one of the most talked-about installments from the hit reality series. Higgins spent most of his time in the season, trying to know the ladies beneath their superficial exteriors. And in the end, he chose flight attendant Lauren Bushnell — something we had guessed all along. Lauren did not complicate things and Ben found it easy to get along with her. In fact, it was love at first sight for them (almost) and their one-on-one date, overlooking the Pacific, is what dreams are made of. Yes, the duo made one attractive couple and it seemed like it was a match made in heaven. So, after such a beautiful journey, did they manage to stick to each other? Are they still together? Let’s find out.

Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell: The Bachelor Journey

Ben, a software salesman from Warsaw, Indiana, was conflicted between two ladies during the season finale — namely JoJo Fletcher and Lauren. Although he claimed to have loved both, it was destiny that dictated his final decision. In the last rose ceremony, Ben could not bring himself to propose JoJo, leaving her heartbroken. He then called Lauren’s dad to seek his blessings and when Lauren arrived, he knelt down and popped the question, “Lauren, will you accept this rose?” — to which she replied with an elated “Yes”. After the engagement, the couple went on to star in their own show, ‘Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?’

Are Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell Still Together?

Well, sadly, the answer is a big NO. The couple split on May 15, 2017, nearly after one year of getting engaged on tv. Ben explained that the breakup was mainly because he holds on to his routines and consistencies too closely. He also said that he is too sensitive and the incessant thoughts in his mind are sufficient to drive anyone away. On the other hand, Lauren stated that Ben never had her ‘whole heart’.

Well, whatever be the reasons, the stars have moved on and have taken full responsibility for the split, without any ill-feelings toward each other. And both of them have also found their true love!

Lauren found her ‘whole heart’ in country singer Chris Lane when they first met in 2018. Eventually, the couple got engaged on June 16, 2019, and tied the knot on October 25, 2019. She is currently in Nashville and her Insta handle is packed with adorable posts, spending quality time with her hubby.

Just a few weeks back, Lane also posted a clip as a throwback from their wedding:

Coming to Ben, he has also moved on and is currently dating Jessica Clarke, whom he met in November 2018. They became engaged in March 2020 and the star currently resides in Denver, Colorado. You can check out this cute post where he wishes his fiance a happy birthday. He captioned it as follows: “Happy 25th birthday @jessclarke_! Your smile lights up a room and your care for others brings joy to this world. You are the most beautiful and I am lucky to spend my life with you! (Ps: I really think she would enjoy hanging from my back like this all the time if she could)”

Well, we are happy that both Ben and Lauren have decided to leave the past and look forward to a happy future! Here’s wishing them all the best!

