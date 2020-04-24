Born in 1981, Ben Schwartz is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He is most known for portraying Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on the NBC sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation.’ In 2012, he joined the cast of the comedy series ‘House of Lies’ as the ambitious and arrogant management consultant Clyde Oberholt.

Born and raised in Bronx, New York City, Ben is the child of two Bronx-natives as well. His father was a social worker before he found a career in real estate, and his mother was a music teacher. There isn’t any information about whether or not Ben has any siblings, but Jenny Slate did play his twin sister, Mona-Lisa, in ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Ben Schwartz began his career in New York before he moved to Los Angeles, California, to get more opportunities, and it is here that he currently resides.

Ben Schwartz Wife

Ben Schwartz is currently not married, nor is he dating anybody. In 2016, Ben did, however, date ‘Jane The Virgin‘ actress Gina Rodriguez. A source close to Gina Rodriguez confirmed that she was dating Ben to Us Weekly, saying: “She’s so happy. She thinks he is so great, and all her friends love him.”

During the Golden Globe Awards that year, Gina also confirmed her relationship status to Hollywoodlife.com. “Oh, I’m taken! I’m taken! Yeah, he’s awesome! Yeah, I am a big, big fan!” She said. “He is awesome, he is remarkable!”

Although the couple dated for a while, they couldn’t make their relationship work and parted ways soon after. Ben hasn’t publically dated anyone else in the few years since his last relationship and currently appears to be enjoying the bachelor life. You can check out with everything Ben gets up to on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

Ben Schwartz Kids

Ben Schwartz, the 38-year-old actor, does not have any kids. He has been focusing on himself and his career, along with the opportunities it presents him with. Ben has recently worked on a Netflix special with fellow comedian Thomas Middleditch called ‘Middleditch & Schwartz,’ and was the voice actor for ‘Sonic: The Hedgehog‘ movie. So, it seems like the projects he works on are his babies.

