Back in the day, there were no movies or films or the big screens that we see today. Back then, there were some real plays and dramas in theatres. Now while some people still do appreciate the sentiment behind these, real-life drama plays are not exactly for everyone now. But looking at something that’s more real and is happening right before your eyes can have its own charm. The movies these days have so much CGI and so much more to them that we can’t really replace them with stage plays. That’s where 3D movies come in. Even with the most unrealistic scenes and visual effects that these modern movies have, they still give us a small dash of realness from the 3D effect that they hold and that’s probably the reason why we love 3D movies so much.

But it’s not just the 3D effect that makes these movies so amazing. It’s how almost every scene in these movies is shot with the intention of making the viewer feel that the characters are coming out of their screens. Remember that scene from ‘Infinity War’ where Captain America is running right towards you? Even without the 3D, it almost feels like he’s coming right at you. So regardless of the actual three-dimensional effect, 3D movies are still so much fun to watch. You might have seen these already in 3D, but you can relive all those moments again at the comfort of your home. Here’s the list of really good 3D movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

8. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

The second installment in the ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’ series is almost as endearing and wonderful as the first one. The film begins with Flint (Bill Hader) meeting the man who has inspired him as an inventor since his childhood, Chester V (Will Forte), who gives Flint a job at his company. Chester later tells Flint that “Flint Lockwood Diatonic Super Mutating Dynamic Food Replicator” (FLDSMDFR), the machine that caused the food storm in the first film, is still working and asks him to go alone to the island where the machine currently is and deactivate it with a USB device. But Flint decides to visit the island with his girlfriend Sam Sparks (Anna Faris), his father, and some of their friends. When Chester learns that Flint hasn’t followed his instructions, he decides to come after him. Like its predecessor, ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2’ was received positively by critics, many of whom applauded the movie’s vibrant animation and breezy storytelling.

7. Jupiter Ascending (2015)

One of the Wachowskis’ lesser-known films, ‘Jupiter Ascending’ is an epic space opera that follows Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis), an ordinary young woman of Earth who discovers that she is a galactic royalty. Now, with the forces of the most powerful empire in the known universe chasing after her, only the genetically-enhanced warrior Caine Wise (Channing Tatum) can protect her. Like most Wachowski films, ‘Jupiter Ascending’ has sublime special effects and is often touted as “The Matrix meets Star Wars.” However, the film has generated an overall mixed response from the critics.

6. The Croods (2013)

Directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders, ‘The Croods’ is an animated film about a family of cavepeople who must learn how to adapt to their constantly changing world. Grug Crood (Nicolas Cage) has protected his family all this time by being extra cautious. But as their world starts to fall apart around them literally, the Croods have no other choice but to run. When his daughter Eep (Emma Stone) introduces the family to the new man in her life, an innovative and more evolved youth named Guy (Ryan Reynolds), Grug begins experiencing an identity crisis. He later realizes that it is only through working together with Guy that he can ensure his family’s safety.

5. Hugo (2011)

The big-screen adaptation of Brian Selznick’s 2007 historical fiction ‘The Invention of Hugo Cabret,’ ‘Hugo’ marks its director Martin Scorsese’s first venture into the realm of 3-D filmmaking. It revolves around Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield), who lives alone at Gare Montparnasse railway station and keeps all the clocks at the station running. He spends his free time trying to repair a broken mechanical man that he and his father found when the latter was still alive. After a failed attempt to steal from a toy store, Hugo is offered a job there by its owner, Georges Méliès/Papa Georges (Ben Kingsley). Hugo befriends Isabelle (Chloë Grace Moretz), Georges’s goddaughter, and discovers that she has a heart-shaped key with which he can turn on the automation.

The film won numerous accolades following its release, including five Academy Awards. It accurately showcases the childlike curiosity and wonder which its director still has about cinema. Georges Méliès was a real-life personality who did pioneering as a filmmaker.

4. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

Despite receiving mixed reviews immediately after its release, ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl’ has come to be viewed fondly by the generation that grew up with it. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the fantasy adventure superhero film tells the story of Max, a reclusive boy who suddenly discovers that Planet Drool, the world of his dreams, actually exists. One day, two heroes that Max once created, Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner) and Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley), arrive at his school riding on twin tornados and ask him to come to Planet Drool with them as it needs his help.

For this film, Rodriguez utilized the anaglyph 3-D technology, which he had also used for an earlier project, ‘Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over’ (2003). The animation and the 3-D split the critics’ opinions. While some praised it, others argued that it looked half-baked.

3. Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

All the 90s kids would remember the Spy Kids movies and the adventures of the two most badass kids out there, Carmen and Juni. ‘Spy Kids 3’ was the coolest of them all and was surely one of the best movies in the ‘video game’ themed movies. The new movie comes with new characters because obviously. The kids who played Carmen and Juni are not kids anymore and the movie’s name is ‘Spy Kids’, not Spy Adults. This new movie is about a new adventure of two twins who stop the evil Timekeeper from taking over the world. If you compare this one with the previous movies in the series, you’ll surely be disappointed. But if you haven’t seen the old ones, then this is probably where you should start.

2. Cloud Atlas (2012)

‘Cloud Atlas’ shows the journey of six individuals, each from a different generation. All of these individuals explore the extent to which even the smallest actions on their emotional journeys can have the biggest impact on the future and also how, in a world that’s constantly changing, the past, present, and future come together to make sense out of each other, showing them that everything is connected. ‘Cloud Atlas’ has a brilliant cast which includes Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, and other renowned actors. This movie is not just a journey for the characters but also the viewers, as it takes you everywhere and anywhere. I’m sure watching this one in 3D would’ve been a whole different experience, but in case you missed out on that, you can still watch it on Netflix.

1. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)

Directed by Andy Serkis, the Netflix/Warner Bros. rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories did not garner the response that the filmmakers were hoping for. Despite Serkis’ unconventional approach to the concept and an ensemble voice cast that included Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, and Serkis himself as Baloo, ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ is uneven and loses its way sometimes due to the plot’s overcomplexity. However, the film’s crisp animation, combined with the cast members’ stellar performances, makes it an entertaining watch. The film predominantly suffered due to the negative comparison with Disney’s 2016 version of ‘The Jungle Book.’

In his adaptation, Serkis introduces certain changes to the original stories. Matthew Rhys’s character, John Lockwood (named after Kipling’s father John Lockwood Kipling), doesn’t exactly appear in the source material. Serkis and his writers took boastful village hunter Buldeo from the stories and turned him into a Jim Corbett wannabe.

