Incest anime are not very uncommon. For some reason, the world of anime is full of incest-themed movies and shows. Let’s make one thing clear here – we are not talking about incest hentai, but rather, the depictions of incest in mainstream anime. With that said, let’s take a look at the list of top anime about incestuous relationships that have been brave enough to try and explore the complicated theme. The list mostly consists of family incest. Rarely there have been anime made on gay or lesbian incest, but yes, they do exist too. The good news is that you can stream a few of these incest anime on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu or Amazon Prime. Today let’s take a quick look at some of the best incest anime ever.

18. Kuro to Kin no Akanai Kagi. (2013)

Katagiri Kanade is the protagonist of this anime. She is a recluse and spends her time at home. But Kanada has broad imaginations. One day a cowboy comes in her dream and claims that he is the hero of her heart. Somehow this becomes a sort of encouragement for her to leave home the very next day to get a haircut. The hairdresser is a mysterious, handsome guy by whom Kanade is sort of impressed. Sudou Yukio is an old classmate of Kanade’s and a chance encounter with him takes place after the latter gets a haircut. Kanade currently lives with her stepbrother who asks her not to go looking for the hairdresser. But she does anyway.

As you can guess this is a reverse harem and the incest stuff happens between Kanade and her brother. Though the plot falls apart the animation is kind of nice.

17. Kiss X Sis (2010)

What if your step-sisters are in love with you and would do anything to get your attention? I can’t emphasize on ‘anything’ enough. Keita Suminoe is a teenage boy whose mother dies. His father doesn’t take long to get remarried. The marriage brings Keita two beautiful step-sisters. But not everything is fun as his sisters love to go far beyond normal siblings and they start coming onto him to get his attention. So, if you enjoy incest anime then believe me this will be quite entertaining for you. There are certain scenes though which are quite funny.

16. Aki Sora (2009)

Tired of incest which deals with step-siblings. Then don’t worry ‘Aki Sora’ promises you the pure form of sibling incest where the siblings have actual blood-relation. This anime aired in the year 2009 and is an Original Video Animation with a runtime of about 21 minutes. The show has some good ecchi scenes. So, if you are into those you will enjoy this OVA. Sora is the protagonist of ‘Aki Sora’. His older sister is Aki. Sora finds out that he has feelings for his sister. Aki has similar feelings too. But obviously, society won’t accept such a relationship so their love is a secret known only to them. The anime gets right into the incest stuff quite quickly.

15. Ore no Imouto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai (2010)

If you want to watch a good enough incest anime show where the characters are kind of interesting and the plot somehow works, then go for ‘Ore no Imouto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai’. The anime has a total of 12 episodes in the first series with each episode having a runtime of about 24 minutes. Kirino Kousaka is the female protagonist of this anime series. She is the ideal girl. She is pretty, has brains, gets good grades, works as a model, etc. But no one is perfect and she too harbours a deep secret within her. Kyousuke is her older sibling who stumbles upon her secret. Kirino places a gag order on Kyousuke and introduces him to the world of ero manga and incest. But more the siblings spend their time in such stuff they get closer in a non-sibling way.

14. To Love-Ru Darkness (2012)

‘To Love-Ru Darkness’ is an OVA which has a total of 12 episodes with each episode having a runtime of about 23 minutes. In this anime, the incest is not between real or even step-siblings. It’s more of girlfriend’s sister trying to be too much sisterly that it is no more in the zom=ne of siblings. Lala has now been in a relationship with Rito for some time. Nana and Momo are her sisters from the planet Deviluke. To keep an eye on them Lala transfers them to an Earth school. But things start getting complicated when Momo decides to sort of butt into her sister’s relationship by playing ‘sister’ to Rito. Things are not what they seem. You might need to watch ‘To Love-Ru’ before you move onto this.

13. Saikin, Imouto no Yousu ga Chotto Okashiinda ga. (2014)

‘Saikin, Imouto no Yousu ga Chotto Okashiinda ga.’ takes a different sort of path when it comes to portraying incest. No, they don’t go for the conventional step-sibling taboo love even though they have fertile ground for that. Rather, they make a ghost possess the sister and now this ghost is in love with the step-brother and now to allow her to cross over to the other side guess what the sister needs to do? That is the story of Mitsuki Kanzaki. When her mother remarries she gets a teenage step-brother. But Mitsuki does not trust them. This is because her father was abusive and there has been a lack of trustful male figures in her life. But then after an accident, she is possessed by a ghost who loves her step-brother and cannot crossover to the other side because of her unfulfilled wish. Now, Mitsuki needs to try and fulfil the ghost girl’s wish.

12. Sister Princess (2001)

‘Sister Princess’ is an anime show over which the opinion is pretty much divided. Some people like the show while others call it disgusting and boring outright. It all boils down to the fact whether you like cute girls becoming over-affectionate with their brother. The show can get annoying at times when you keep hearing ‘onii chan’ from 12 different girls in every episode. The anime has a total of 26 episodes with each episode being 23 minutes in length. Wataru Minakami is the protagonist of the anime. After failing to pass his high school entrance exam due to a computer glitch he receives an invitation from another school in a place called Promise island.

Minakami departures for the place and upon reaching there he encounters 12 cute girls all of whom claim to be his sisters and want his affection. The show does not go overboard with incest on this one. So, if you are into lighter stuff why not check it out?

11. Onee Chan Ga Kita (2014)

Do you have around 30 minutes and want to watch something different from your regular stuff. Then why not go for some funny incest anime which has around 12 episodes with each episode being 3 minutes in length. Why did they make 12 episodes when they could have made just one? Tomoya Mizuhara is a teenage boy of 13 years. His father suddenly remarries which brings him a big step-step sister which is a classic trope for incest anime. His sister’s name is Ichika who is quite possessive of him and her affections are sometimes really overwhelming and go outside the norms of normal sibling-love. Sometimes watching such weird stuff is refreshing I have to say.

10. Oniichan no Koto nanka Zenzen Suki Janain Dakara ne!! (2011)

Nao Takanashi loves her brother a lot. So much so that it might be coming quite close to incest. Hell, it is incest. What else could it be? She has a strong brother complex obviously which makes her quite possessive of him. She does not like her brother seeing her as a girl but rather wants him to acknowledge her as a woman. Nao even forces her way into his room and starts going through his porn stash to throw out any porn which does not have incest in it. But something unexpected happens during this incident. While she is in his room exploring and looking for porn. She finds his childhood pictures. But it so happens that she is in none of them. Why is it so? No points for guessing.

9. Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka (2008)

‘Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka’ has been adapted from the visual novel of the name which is made for pc and ps2 consoles. The game has been sort of popular I guess. Otherwise, why would someone go to the trouble of making an entire anime adapted from a game? ‘Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka’ has a total of 12 episodes and each episode is around 23 minutes in length. Junichi Nagase is the protagonist of the anime. One day he helps a pretty girl being harassed by a bunch of boys. The girl’s name is Yuuhi and along with the protagonist we, later find out that she is his fiance via arranged marriage system. Initially, they get off on the wrong foot but soon grow closer. But it seems that Junichi also has some feelings for his younger sister Minato and vice-versa.

8. Kono Naka ni Hitori, Imouto ga Iru! (2012)

Shougo Mikadono hails from a rich family. Kumagoro Mikadono is his father who leads the Miakdono Group which is an international business firm. But after Kumagoro dies he leaves a will stating that his son is to become the next owner of the firm. But before he can lay his hands on the immense wealth he must attend a certain private academy and only upon graduating from it can he become the heir to the business. Not only that he must also find a suitable life partner there. At first, everything seems doable, right? Wrong! The academy has a huge female population and because of his family name, many girls start getting close to him. Among them is a girl who is his half-sister. She doesn’t wish to reveal her identity to him but intends to get close to him. Will Shougo be able to find a suitable lover without doing anything immoral such as incest?

7. Canvas 2 (2005)

‘Canvas 2’ is not that bad when it comes to plot and characters. One can watch the show if they enjoy love triangles, incest, and stereotypical romance. There are a total of 24 episodes in the show with each episode being around 24 minutes in length. Kamikura Hiroki is the protagonist. He is a talented artist who is sort of a prodigy. Housen Ellis is his cousin whose parents died in a car accident. Ellis lives under the care of her cousin and is a good artist like him but ever since the accident she has come to fear the colour red which stops her from realizing her full potential. Hiroki too has a complicated past. His best friend stole his painting to win a competition even after he turned down a girl he liked because he knew his friend also liked her.

The incest happens between Ellis and Hiroki. Ellis loves her brother a lot and confesses to him. Even after being turned down she cannot come to terms with her feelings.

6. Citrus (2018)

Yuzu Aihara is a socialite who loves meeting new people. So, when her mother remarries and she has to transfer to a new school, it is not a problem for her. This is an opportunity to make new friends and have fun. She also wants to fall in love at her new school and finally get to experience her first kiss. But things do not pan out the way she thought. Her school is a place for overachievers and is quite strict on discipline. The beautiful student council president is Mei Aihara. The fashionable Yuzu grabs her attention and the president caresses her body to confiscate her cellphone. Upon returning home Yuzu finds out that Mei is her step-sister. Mei is cold towards her which makes Yuzu tease her. But then suddenly Mei forces Yuzu to the floor and kisses her. Then she storms out of the room. Yes, Yuzu finally gets to experience her first kiss.

5. Boku wa Imouto ni Koi wo Suru (2005)

Are you bored of watching incest anime which do not show the feelings outright and it is rather a hush-hush sort of scenario? Then why not check out the Original Video Animation ‘Boku wa Imouto ni Koi wo Suru’ which might give you what you need. The OVA consists of a single episode and has a runtime of about 49 minutes. The story revolves around two siblings Yori and Iku. Yori and Iku were quite close as children which is why Iku feels quite sad by the fact that Yori is growing cold towards her. She tries to her best to understand his behaviour but is only confused.

The truth is that Yori loves his sister more than a brother should. To keep himself from doing something immoral he tries to keep away from his sister. But when Iku starts talking about having boyfriends and stuff Yori could not take it anymore and confesses his feelings for her. Iku loves her brother a lot and will do anything to be with him but Yori does not want her as a sister. He wants Iku to be his lover.

4. Super Lovers (2016)

Let’s take a break from the normal male-female incest relationship and move to the yaoi genre. ‘Super Lovers’ is an anime which deals with sibling incest between two step-brothers. Haru Kaidou lives in Japan. his mother lives in Canada with her husband. One day Haru receives news that his mother is quite ill and is on her deathbed. He immediately departs for Canada but upon reaching there he finds out that his mother has lied to him to get him there. She wants him to meet his step-brother Ren and take care of him. But Ren is anti-social which is why it takes time for Haru to get close to him. Haru then promises Ren that they will live together in Japan once he graduates. But an accident causes Haru to forget all about that summer and when Ren comes to take him up on his promise, he is just a random guy claiming to be Haru’s brother.

3. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2015)

If you are a big fan of ecchi anime, then you will enjoy ‘Shinmai Maou no Testament. I have no idea why this anime is not categorized as hentai. Basara Toujo is taken aback when he learns that his father has remarried and he now needs to live with his two step-sisters. But when his father leaves for work he finds out that his sisters are demons and one of them is the daughter of the former demon lord. The problem is that Basara belongs to the hero clan and is supposed to be the enemy of demons but he accepts them as his sisters and vows to protect them.

2. Koi Kaze (2004)

The protagonist of ‘Koi Kaze’ is Saeki Koushirou who works as a wedding planner. But being the son of a divorced couple is bad for the job as he cannot commit himself truly. He currently lives with his father. He has a mother and sister who live elsewhere and he has not seen them in years. His life becomes sadder after being dumped by his girlfriend. But then an encounter with a high school student awakens feelings of love in his heart. But the girl is none other than his sister and even though he tries hard he cannot come to terms with his feeling for her.

1. Yosuga no Sora (2010)

‘Yosuga no Sora’ is an anime which is based on a visual novel. The story of the anime revolves around twin siblings Haruka and Sora. Tragedy hits them when their parents die in a car accident. Now orphaned, they have to search for a place to live. Haruka doe not want to stay at his relatives’ places and decides to go to the rural house that their grandparents left them. Sora does not want to live without her brother and follows him. The siblings have spent days of their childhood here and Haruka has a fond memory of those days. It is here where complicated relationships start to grow. The incest happens between Haruka and his sister.

