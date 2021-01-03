Animals behaving like humans is quite common when you analyze any form of entertainment media, especially in animation and comic book. This genre allows the creators to be quite creative and imaginative in their approach to entertain the viewers. Over the years, there have been various furry anime some of which are quite entertaining. So, why not take a look at list of top fury anime out there? The list includes gothic anime vampire and gothic anime princess. You can watch several of these gothic anime on Netflix, Hulu or Crunchyroll. Don’t forget to mention your favorite pick in the comments. Enjoy! Don’t forget to mention your favorite pick in the comments.

14. Aggressive Retsuko (2016)

‘Aggressive Retsuko’ is one of my favorite furry anime. The show has got a total of 100 episodes. But wait, don’t let the length scare you off since each of the episodes is just about a minute in length. Yup, I am not kidding. The premise is simple and fun and you will definitely feel a connection with Retsuko at the end of the 100th episode. Retsuko is a 25-year-old red panda who is quite diligent at her work. But her coworkers always try to exploit her and her boss is a misogynist. Every day lots of pressure build up inside her having to go through all the stuff at the workplace and finally there comes a breaking point. But Retsuko has a unique way of letting the steam off. She does aggressive death metal karaoke where she bashes her coworker’s condescending attitude and her boss. But all this happens within her head only.

13. Uma Musume: Pretty Derby (2018)

‘Uma Musume: Pretty Derby’ is an anime about horses who have got a second chance at life and have been reborn as horse girls. The anime takes place in a world which is quite similar to Earth. Here great racehorses from the past have the chance of being reborn as horse girls to regain fame and glory once again. These girls possess horse-like ears and tail and also have the speed and endurance of a horse. They train themselves at the famous Tokyo’s Tracen Academy. Special Week is a horse Girl who wants to become one of the best horse girls so that she can fulfill her mother’s promise. She is inspired by a fellow horse girl Silence Suzuka and wants to be on the same team as her.

12. Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou (2015)

Look, I don’t know if you can call ‘Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou’ a fully furry anime but one may call it a semi-furry anime. This is because most of the main characters in the anime are a human-animal hybrid. This anime is super ecchi and if you fantasize about hot female characters being a human-animal hybrid then you will enjoy watching this anime. It has also got a mermaid in it. In the world of this anime, humans, and monster (the hybrids) coexist and Japan has become the first nation to welcome the monsters to live among human (Well, no surprise there). Humans can become the caretaker of a monster. But there is one rule. They cannot have any physical relationship with the hybrid. Kimihito Kurusu is the protagonist of the anime. Due to a mistake by a government agent, he ends up becoming the caretaker of a snake-woman, Miia. As the series progresses more and more of these hybrid women fall under his guardianship.

11. Inu to Hasami wa Tsukaiyou (2013)

‘Inu to Hasami wa Tsukaiyou’ is a furry anime with a dog as the protagonist. Many might not consider this a furry anime since the dog is nothing but a human reincarnated as one rather than being a dog with human characteristics. Anyway, the story follows Harumi Kazuhito who loves reading books. He is a great fan of Natsuno Kirihime who is a novelist. One day Harumi finds Kirihime writing at a cafe. Suddenly, robbers attack the place. When Kirihime does not stand up as directed by the robber he shoots her. To save Kirihime Harumi protects her but dies after getting hit by the bullet but his desire to read Kirihime’s books stays strong and he is soon reincarnated as a dog. But this life is boring since he cannot read. But a sadistic girl with scissors on her hand saves and helps him. The girl is none other than Kirihime herself.

10. Hyper Police (1997)

The protagonist of ‘Hyper Police’ is Sasahara Natsuki. She is a half-human half-cat beast and lives in a world where humans and monsters live together. But humans are protected by law more than their more powerful neighbors. Sasahara is a poor bounty hunter. Most of her cases involve monsters infringing upon the rights of humans. Being in between both the worlds Sasahara is the perfect person to analyze this world. In her job as a bounty hunter, a werewolf by the name Batanen helps her. Batanen secretly loves Sasahara. There are two other people who help her. One is the werewolf Tommy and the other is Kyubi the fox demon who secretly wishes to eat Sasahara to get her nine tails.

9. Tamala 2010: A Punk Cat in Space (2002)

The anime is set in a city named Meguro City.The company whose influence basically controls the entire city is Catty and Co. It is their influence that stretches across the vast stretches of the feline galaxy. Tamala, the protagonist of the anime is a one-year-old kitten. She wants to escape this world of tyranny and thus boards her spaceship in search of the planet of her origin. This is an anime movie and is 1 hour and 30 minutes in length.

8. Ao no 6-Gou (1998)

‘Ao no 6-Gou’ is an original video animation which has a total of 4 episodes with each episode being around 32 minutes in length. It is a sci-fi, mecha genre action/adventure anime. Zomdyke is a famous and respected scientist who has often earned the admirations of people but his current invention might be something which may end the humans. Zomdyke has bred a new form of creatures who live in the ocean and are much more powerful than humans. He feels that the rule of humans on Earth has come to an end and so his creations should kill humans and take over the world. To stop his madness from causing harm the Blue Submarine no. 6 and the rest of the blue fleet must come together to face these formidable creatures of the ocean.

7. Wolf’s Rain (2003)

‘Wolf’s Rain’ is a nice action, mystery anime. There are a total of 26 episodes in this anime with each episode being 23 minutes in length. The anime takes place in a world which is nearing its end. The only thing that is keeping the remaining inhabitants going on is the legend that when the world ends the gates to utopia will be opened granting access to people in the barren land. But the legend also mentions that only wolves are the creatures who will be able to find this gate to heaven. But wolves are thought to be extinct. Kiba is a lone wolf who is following an intoxicating scent which had led him to Freeze City. Here he finds that other wolves like him who have been following the same scent. They decide to follow the scent of the Lunar Flowers which are said to be the key to the promised utopia. But the journey is not going to be easy as there are people who are willing to do anything to get to the gates of the utopia.

6. InuYasha (2000)

‘InuYasha’ is one of the most famous anime of all time. If you are looking for something serious to stick to for some time then go for this anime if you have not seen it already. There are a total of 167 episodes in this anime with each episode being 24 minutes in length. Kagome Higurashi the female protagonist of this anime is a 15-year-old girl. One day a demon drags her into the well at her family’s shrine. But instead of hitting the bottom she is transported to 500 years in the past during the Sengoku period. Turns out there’s a jewel inside Kagome which is a wish-granting jewel. It is this jewel which the demon wants but the confrontation shatters the jewel. Now, Kagome must enlist the help of a half-dog half-human hybrid by the name of InuYasha to collect all the shards of the Jewel to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

5. Oruchuban Ebichu (1999)

‘Oruchuban Ebichu’ is a fun little comedy, ecchi anime series. There are a total of 24 episodes in this anime with each episode being 8 minutes in length. So, you can easily binge it. ‘Oruchuban Ebichu’ is quite funny. It revolves around Ebichu who is a hamster and seems to be the perfect pet of your house. She can do anything to please her master referred to as the “office lady”. Ebichu cooks, cleans, does laundry and various other household stuff. But Ebichu’s over-enthusiastic nature and love for ice cream combined with the frustration of having an unfaithful boyfriend makes office lady often punish Ebichu. But the hamster doesn’t seem to mind because she just cares about making her master happy.

4. Kuma Miko (2016)

Let’s say you have been living in the countryside for pretty much your entire childhood and decide to attend high school in the city. Obviously, you will need some advice, right? Whom should you go to? Whomever you are thinking of, I can say with a certain amount of guarantee that going to a bear has not crossed your mind. Well, that seems to be the only choice Machi Amayadori has when she decides to attend high school in the city. She is a shrine maiden who has been living in the village since her childhood along with Natsu her talking guardian bear. Now, since she is deciding to go to the city it is up to Natsu to prepare her for the bustling city-life. But how much does a bear know about cities?

Read More: Best Gothic Anime Girls

3. Utawarerumono (2006)

Eruruu is a young girl who finds an injured man in the woods. She does not know him and everything about him seems to be mysterious for example his appearance. He does not possess large animal-like ears or a tail which everyone does in the place where Eruruu lives. Also, the man wears a mask that he is not able to remove. Despite all this, Eruruu brings him home and nurses him back to health. The stranger does not seem to recall anything about his past even his own name which is why Eruruu’s grandmother gives him a new name, Hakuoro. Slowly, Hakuoro starts to enjoy living in his new home. Soon, a revolution against the tyrannical rule of the emperor begins and slowly engulf’s the village that Hakuoro lies in. Now, he must step up to save this place he has started to call his home all the while trying to find more about himself.

Read More: Best Anime Goddesses

2. Doubutsu no Mori (2006)

‘Dobutsu no Mori’ is a completely furry anime as almost all the characters are animals behaving like humans. This is an anime movie which is around 1 hour and 27 minutes in length. The protagonist of the movie is Ai, a young girl, who decides to move to the animal village. Ai has red hair and high pigtails. She also has large eyes. Upon arriving at the animal village she becomes friends with the inhabitants. One day while walking along the beach she finds a message in a bottle which makes her start her adventure to plant pine trees around the village. This is to fulfill a miracle which is going to happen at the Winter Festival.

Read More: Best Emo Anime Girls

1. Spice and Wolf (2008)

‘Spice and Wolf’ is a beautiful anime. The art and animation of the anime are pretty decent. I also liked the various character designs. The anime revolves around a powerful deity by the name of Holo whom the folks at Pasloe town revers as she blesses their harvest. But as the years pass by, the villagers start becoming more and more self-sufficient and it is not long before Holo becomes nothing more than folklore. Kraft Lawrence is a trader who visits Pasloe. Holo decides to offer him her help if he can take her to Yoitsu which is her northern home. Kraft realizes that Holo has the ability to perfectly evaluate a person’s character. Thinking that this would be of great help to opening his own shop he lets her accompany him. But as they spend more time together it seems that Kraft’s aspirations are slowly changing into something he did not expect.

Read More: Best Yandere Anime