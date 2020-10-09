Lifetime’s ‘Betrayed By My Husband’ is a murder mystery drama that follows Gabrielle and Parker as they plan a beachy getaway to log some quality time together. When they decide to go kayaking, things turn bleak when, after riding a particularly rough wave, Gabrielle turns to find her husband’s kayak tossing about, empty. She is devastated when the authorities cannot find him anywhere. Only his life jacket is retrieved from the water, and Parker is presumed dead. Carson, Parker’s brother and business partner, blames Gabrielle for the loss of his brother.

Rumors start flying around that Gabrielle killed Parker for the insurance money. Amid rousing suspicion, a still-grieving Gabrielle picks up the pieces of her shattered life and goes back to work. But while on a business trip, Gabrielle sees someone who looks very much like her husband. As Gabrielle realizes her husband might be alive and purposefully faked his death, Carson is killed, and Gabrielle becomes embroiled in the case as the prime suspect for Carson’s murder. The rest of the film is about how Gabrielle proves her innocence and finds out why her husband betrayed her. Here are the locations where ‘Betrayed By My Husband’ is filmed!

Betrayed By My Husband Filming Locations

Directed by Jeff Beesley and written by Roslyn Muir, the movie originally released in 2017, under the title ‘Washed Away.’ The film pretty much gives the whole plot away in the title itself. So the viewers know right from the beginning that Gabrielle, at some point, will be betrayed by her spouse. Shooting for ‘Betrayed By My Husband’ took place in Canada. Let’s find out exactly which areas served as the filming locations!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

This movie was filmed on location in Winnipeg, the capital and largest city of the province of Manitoba in Canada. Filming was completed sometime in mid-2016. Over the years, Winnipeg has become a favorite filming location for Hollywood and TV movies/shows, standing in for many major US cities like Chicago, Washington, New York, San Francisco, and Boston.

Some of the most popular films shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba, are ‘X2: X-Men United,’ ‘We Summon the Darkness,’ ‘The Grudge’ (2020), ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Catwoman,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ and ‘Journey To The Centre of the Earth.’ Manitoba is a popular filming location because it has terrains ranging from the lush prairies to pristine sandy beaches, along with the harsh arctic regions to hills and forests.

Betrayed By My Husband Cast

The main cast of ‘Betrayed By My Husband’ includes Emmanuelle Vaugier, known for ‘Smallville,’ ‘One Tree Hill,’ ‘CSI: NY,’ and ‘Two And a Half Men,’ among others. The other cast members are Winnipeg native Cameron Bancroft (‘Beverly Hills 90210’, ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Cedar Cove’), Kristen Harris (‘Night Hunter,’ ‘Passionflower’), and Michael Sirow (‘Jack Goes Home,’ ‘Primal’).

