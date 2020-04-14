As we head towards the finale of ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5, one cannot help but notice how the last few episodes have played with the distinction between Saul and Jimmy. The former almost seems to be a compulsive thrill-seeker and a magnet for danger. Jimmy is left cleaning up the mess or handling how Saul’s actions affect his loved ones.

The most recent episode sees Jimmy dealing with Lalo’s suspicion, even after delivering the money, and getting Salamanca out of prison. Adding to the threat, Lalo walks into Jimmy’s apartment, erasing the flimsy boundary between his life as Saul and the life he has with Kim. You can read our review here.

With Kim and Jimmy buying some time from Lalo, it remains to be seen what they do in the season finale. Curious to find out what happens? We have the spoilers here, apart from information on when and where you can watch the upcoming episode.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Episode 10 is slated to air on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 9/8c. Titled “Something Unforgivable,” the episode sees Jimmy and Kim making a move, which results in a dangerous turn. Nacho finds himself working more closely with the cartel than he’d like. You can check out the promo below.

Where to Watch Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

‘Better Call Saul’ is on AMC, so you would usually need to have a cable connection to watch it. However, in today’s day and age, you can stream it on the AMC site. Cord cutters can also use options like Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo TV.

Amazon Prime subscribers have the option to purchase and stream the episodes, but they will become available a day after it airs. Netflix subscribers can rewatch the show up until Season 4 at the moment. Season 5 will make its way to the platform after it finishes airing on AMC. You can check our detailed coverage of when ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 comes to Netflix, here.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers:

With Lalo handled, for now, Jimmy and Kim seem to be looking for a way to untangle themselves from the cartel business. However, a move they make results in dangerous consequences. Jimmy goes to Mike, looking for answers. Perhaps the hitman feels like he owes Jimmy a karmic debt, to some extent. However, he is not going to involve his employer, Gus Fring.

While Gus continues to operate from the background, it seems Lalo steps up to make some big moves. The finale is bound to see guns, gore, and perhaps a few shocks. We’ve been most scared for Kim and Nacho since their presence is not mentioned in ‘Breaking Bad‘. Hopefully, the finale will give us a fitting conclusion to either of their storylines.

The next season is likely to tell us more about Gene, the identity Saul assumes after the fiasco with Walter. Therefore, the upcoming episode should point to a conclusion of the many loose threads in Season 5. Either way, under Gilligan’s watchful guidance, it is bound to be an exhilarating experience.

