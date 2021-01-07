‘Better Call Saul’ is a crime drama television series that is a prequel and the spin-off of ‘Breaking Bad.’ The show is set in the 2000s, which follows Jimmy McGill’s journey from being a con-man to a greedy criminal defense attorney called Saul Goodman. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the series premiered on February 8, 2015, on AMC. The critically acclaimed show has been praised for its performances, writing, direction, cinematography, and the development of the characters. It has also received several nominations for awards including the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe. Naturally, you must be on the lookout for news on the upcoming season. We’ve got you covered!

Better Call Saul Season 6 Release Date

‘Better Call Saul’ season 5 premiered on February 23, 2020, on AMC, and concluded on April 20, 2020. Season 5 consists of ten episodes with a runtime of 41-60 minutes each.

As far as the sixth season of the series is concerned, here is the news. The show was renewed for season 6, but it was also announced as its final outing. The 13-episode season was slated for release in 2021. However, like most productions, the filming for season 6 has been postponed due to the pandemic. In an interview, actor Giancarlo Esposito (who plays Gus) revealed that filming for the new season could begin in March 2021, making the release in the same year seem unlikely. However, we can expect ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the principal cast members for the show are expected to return for the sixth and final season, including Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Michael McKean (Chuck McGill), and Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca). Although, there may be a few exceptions and new additions as far as other cast members are concerned.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Plot: What is it about?

In season 5, we see that Gus rounds up Nacho and his best assassins to take Lalo out, which does not go as planned when Lalo kills all the goons. Only Nacho survives the encounter and escapes with what seems like revenge on his mind. But Lalo has put together pieces of the puzzle as he realizes that Nacho has something to do with the attack. We know that Kim has quit her job at Schweikart & Cokely to become a pro-bono lawyer. But a new side to her emerges when she proposes a plan to bring down Howard, which even leaves Jimmy shocked.

As for season 6, several plotlines are left to be resolved. Things do not seem pretty between Lalo and Nacho, and they may engage in a revenge battle. We will also see Kim stepping to the dark side. Whether or not she will be able to pull off the plan against Howard is yet to be known. But the question of who Kim really is will be addressed in this season. As for her character, Gould teased that the viewers must keep an “eye on the bottle stopper” that Kim retrieves on her way out of the office. You may remember this as a souvenir that she has kept from a con she pulled off with Jimmy.

Most importantly, the final season will decide Jimmy McGill’s fate. He has been seen dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress disorder) after being nearly killed in the desert towards the end of season 5. Talking about season 6, an essential angle that will be addressed is whether there is any redemption for him after all that he has done.

Read More: Shows Like Better Call Saul