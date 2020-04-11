‘Better Things‘ combines comic elements wonderfully with the troubles of being a single mother. Sam might take things in good stride, but life in Los Angeles is not easy, for an out of work actress, raising children on her own. Over the seasons, the show is peppered with caustic wit and deft handling of several social issues.

Currently, on Season 4, we have seen Sam attempting to get through to her children. There are moments of tenderness when they turn around to see things from her point of view. However, at other times, we have been treated to some bitter fights, which often arise when family members deal with constant pressure.

The most recent episode sees Sam going to the weed store to visit her brother. Subsequently, she takes Frankie to eat ice cream. We see Sam getting quite high, which leads to some bonding time with her kids. She also spends some quality time with Frankie, and it is heartening to see the two having matching wavelengths.

Naturally, you might be curious about what the upcoming episode has in store after the last incisive installment. We have got you covered with the spoilers, and will also tell you when and where to watch Episode 8.

Better Things Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Better Things’ Season 4 Episode 8 is slated to be released on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10 PM.

Where to Stream Better Things Season 4?

‘Better Things’ airs on FX. Thus, you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can always stream and watch the show on the FX site. Cord cutters can catch the latest episodes on YouTube TV, Sling Tv, and DirecTV. Since a lot of the viewers are opting for these platforms, choices have to be made available to cater to their tastes. Many of these platforms offer a free trial period, usually lasting a week before they charge you for their services.

Amazon Prime users can purchase and watch the episodes, while Hulu subscribers have the option of streaming the latest episodes on the platform.

Better Things Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is titled “Father’s Day”. The name is telling in itself because Sam is a single mother. Thus, one might expect that the upcoming episode has something to do with the father of Sam’s children, who hasn’t been in the picture quite so much.

Moreover, Sam has a flashback in the episode. We can expect a trip down memory lane, where Sam might end up not just reminiscing about the father of the children, but perhaps her father as well. We just might see the single mother drawing some parenting inspiration from her father’s memories.

Apart from that, we know that Sam gets a wolf pack in the upcoming episode. In all likelihood, this is not a literal wolf pack. Sam is more likely to spend some time with her friends. After managing her professional life, and children, singlehandedly, Sam could use some support from her friends. We can’t wait to find out how the upcoming episode plays out. However, it is bound to strike a balance between humor and tenderness.

