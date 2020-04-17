Shows rarely get the blend of parenting and humor right, like ‘Better Things.’ We see Pamela Adlon playing the part of a single mother in Los Angeles, trying to raise her daughters. She appears as an out of work actress, who takes life in a humorous stride. Often, things get a little overwhelming, and we see the uglier side of being a parent.

However, the show is mostly about bringing the children up correctly and sharing tender moments with them while she tries to navigate through life. Currently, on Season 4, the series continues to be popular. The last episode sees Sam going to the weed store to visit her brother. She also takes Frankie to have ice cream.

You might be curious about what goes down in the recent episode. We have the rundown, and will also tell you when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

Better Things Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Better Things’ Season 4 Episode 9 is slated to release on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10 PM. It is titled “Batceañera,” and Sam throws Frankie some sort of party.

Where to Stream Better Things Season 4?

”Better Things” airs on FX. Thus, you can watch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can always stream and watch the show on the FX site. Cord cutters can catch the latest episodes on YouTube TV, Sling Tv, and DirecTV. Since plenty of the viewers opt for these platforms, choices have to be made available to cater to their tastes. Many of these platforms offer a free trial period, usually lasting a week before they charge you for their services.

Amazon Prime users can purchase and watch the episodes, while Hulu subscribers have the option of streaming the latest episodes on the platform.

Better Things Season 4 Episode 8 Recap:

Since Father’s Day triggers the kids, Duke steps in to show them that they go to her. Sam prepares them in ways she had not been readied for as a child. Frankie feels low, and her dinner with Phil is a bad idea. The latter does not mince words. As Frankie opens up about the absence of a father figure, the latter delivers a blow that Xander is unlikely to show up for the party.

Elsewhere, Lenny is on her way to get a divorce, which reminds Sam of what she went through, with Xander. There are some beautiful scenes where the women in Sam’s life vent about being single mothers. Sam also decides to let Xander see their kids less often.

While Sam has lived vicariously through her friends, using their pain to relive hers, she seems to have changed. Sam might perhaps be prepared to move past the pain of the split. The episode also makes us realize that mothers cannot always compensate for the lack of fathers.

There is no denying that Sam has a beautiful relationship with all her kids. However, Xander’s influence on Duke and Frankie is undeniable. While we don’t know how much Duke’s been impacted, but quitting soccer and doubling down on ballet are clear indicators.

Read More: Best Parenting Movies