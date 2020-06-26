Losing a loved one is hard to comprehend and even harder to get over, but when the circumstances under which they are taken away from you are mysterious and indicate foul play, the whole situation gets almost unbearable. And that’s exactly what happened for Betty Winick after she lost her father, Randy Baker, in August of 2017.
During his case’s coverage on NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ we saw how Randy was murdered after getting shot twice instead of the natural causes that were once suspected. What ensued after that, was a complex array of revelations that shocked not just the whole world, but Betty most of all. She remained strong and determined, though, because she wanted to get her father the justice he deserved. Curious to find out how she is now and what she’s up to? Read on!
Who Is Betty Winick?
Betty Winick is Randy’s biological daughter. She was “Daddy’s Little Girl” when she was a kid and she never grew out of it. “He was just amazing. He was present,” she said, remembering him. “He was tender, I guess is the best word. And a listener. When he was with you there was nothing else he worried about when you were there, that’s all.”
View this post on Instagram
‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.’ Winnie the Pooh I sit here wondering what I would tell my dad on This Father’s Day if he were here… I would tell him that I was sorry I didn’t tell him enough just how amazing he was. I would tell him I was sorry I didn’t ask more questions about his childhood to get to know him better and how he became the man he was. I would say that I was the most blessed girl to have him as my daddy and that I was lucky enough to have him for 26 years when many girls don’t even have a dad in their lives. I would thank him for being not only the dad but the person that he was because that is the person that influenced me the most. I would thank him for teaching me about having a relationship with God because without that, I would not be where I am today. I would say ‘Happy Father’s Day’ Daddy, you sure know how to make your little girl’s heart happy and loved 💜
For years and years, Betty had been thinking that she’d lose her father because of his heart condition or age, but she never could have imagined that her own stepmother, aunt, and cousin would conspire to kill him because of their greed and selfishness. She couldn’t believe her loss then, and sometimes, she still can’t believe it now.
Where Is Betty Winick Now?
Betty is coping with the tragedy of her past as best as she can. Now that all the people responsible for her father’s death have been convicted and sentenced, she is moving on. With the support and love from her husband, Adam, and their three kids, she is trying to be the best version of herself by focusing all her energies into finding her passion and purpose via her mind, soul, and body. And because she believes in it, she is helping other women do the same.
View this post on Instagram
I will NEVER be able to thank @lexiehardyphoto enough for capturing these beautiful pictures. My mama heart is SO happy. Adam and I have never gotten pictures done because I never felt like we should spend the money since I can take pictures, but these memories with me in them, will be memories I will cherish forever 💜 • • • #family #familyphotography #familyof5 #blessed #cherish #timeflies #capturethelittlemoments
View this post on Instagram
I was not going to post this because it’s a typical flex picture, but I am proud of myself and the progress, even small, that I have made. I’m going to keep showing up and see where I can go 👊 • • #juststart #progress #flex #itsnotflexfriday #humpdayvibes #beproudofyourself
Of course, she still misses her father and, of course, she gets sad that her son, his namesake, would never get to know the man she grew up knowing, but that doesn’t mean that she has stopped living. She keeps her father’s memory alive in her heart and in everything that she does. On Father’s Day this year, she even posted the following picture with the caption: “I’ll never stop celebrating you and the Father you were 💜”
You can even see the heartfelt and touching caption that she wrote for Randy’s Death Anniversary last year below. It’s alongside a beautiful photo of the two of them together on her wedding day. (Featured Image Credit: Randy Baker’s Family / NBC / Dateline)
View this post on Instagram
Last night I had a dream about you… we were at a party and you told me to come to you, like you knew I was hurting. I came to you and cried as you held me. You laughed about how wet I got your shirt, trying to get me to laugh just like you had when I came to you when I was 16 and had my first ‘heartbreak.’ You then took me on the dance floor and slow danced with me. It was such a special dream and it left me waking up today feeling like it hadn’t been 2 years since I last saw you. 2 years today, the day I heard you were gone and I would be spending the rest of my days here on Earth without you, but knowing that I and everyone who loved you will be ok because your love lives within us everyday. I miss you daddy, and my heart will never stop wishing things had been different and you were here with me 💜
Read More: Where Are Kelly and Carol Baker Now?