‘Beverly Hills Dog Show’ is an AKC-sanctioned dog show that aims to celebrate man’s best friend via a competition that puts the spotlight on more than 1,500 dogs of over 200 breeds. The dogs are judged on their ability to match up to the breed standards that comprise sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding. After a series of challenges, the dog-testants indulge in a fashion-show style runway, and the best of the lot wins the ‘Best in Show’ title. Dog show analyst, David Frei, and TV personality John O’Hurley serve as the co-hosts, while NBC Sports’ correspondent Mary Carillo and Maria Menounos are the red-carpet reporters who take interviews of the celebrities who attend the show.

Presented by Purina, the star-studded event features some famous pet lovers from Hollywood like actor Brian Baumgartner of ‘The Office’ fame, Actor and fashion influencer Olivia Culpo, Social Media superstar pup Doug the Pug, Olympian Nastia Liukin, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ host Akbar Gbajabiamila, ‘Superstore’ actor Lauren Ash, singer Ester Dean, ‘New Amsterdam’ star Jocko Sims, E! host Jade Catta-Preta, Parveen Kaur, MJ Javid, and Tommy Feight, among others. The celebrities act as cheerleaders to their favorite breed as the dogs show-off their skills on the battleground. Here are release date and streaming details of ‘Beverly Hills Dog Show’ 2020!

Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 Release Date and Time

The two-hour 2020 edition was head on February 29, 2020, at Fairplex at Pomona, California. It was initially slated for a release on April 5, 2020, but was pushed back to a later date due to post-production delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Beverly Hill Dog Show’ 2020 will now release on May 17, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Where to Watch Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 Online?

You can watch the ‘Beverly Hills Dog Show’ 2020 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. It is also available to stream on the official website of NBC Sports.

One more way you can catch the show is by downloading the NBC Sports app on your mobile or connecting it to streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch ‘Beverly Hills Dog Show’ on Sling TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. You can also catch the previous seasons on USA Network.

Beverly Hills Dog Show 2020 Trailer

Check out the trailer for the ‘Beverly Hill Dog Show’ 2020 as you gear up for the paw-some event!

Tune in to the Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina on May 17 Who's ready to PAWty?! 🐾 The Beverly Hills Dog Show presented by Purina returns Sunday, May 17 at 8pm ET/8pm PT on NBC. 🐶🦮🐩🐕 Posted by Beverly Hills Dog Show on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

