The concept of faking one’s death has been widely adopted in pop culture. But what is the basis behind its glamorized adaptation in the entertainment industry? In ‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death,’ writer Elizabeth Greenwood provides all the answers behind the phenomenon of “pseudocide,” or faking one’s own death, as they call it. In this Lifetime documentary, Greenwood studies Jade (Meagan Good) in ‘Death Saved My Life’ and discloses the primary reasons women do it, along with its subsequent portrayal in movies. If the idea behind this feature has piqued your curiosity and you want to know more about it, you’ve come to the right place.

Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death Filming Locations

‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death’ was seemingly filmed in New York City, New York. The movie it is based on is titled ‘Death Saved My Life’ and is produced by Jarett Creative, a video production service located in New York City. We believe that the documentary too was likewise shot there. Let’s dive into more details.

New York City, New York

‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death’ was shot in the bustling city of New York. Known as the Big Apple, it stands as the most densely populated major city in the United States. The city teems with tourist attractions like Central Park, the Unisphere, the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, and the Statue of Liberty. But it doesn’t stop there.

Established filmmakers attempt to connect with the audiences by featuring some of the city’s most significant locations in their works. A few of such iconic movies include ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ Woody Allen’s ‘Manhattan,’ and ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ starring Tom Hanks, which features the Empire State Building as a symbol of love between its protagonists.

TV shows like ‘Friends,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ and ‘Sex and the City’ are all set against the bustle of New York City. These productions have further popularized the city as one of the most hyped and sought-after destinations globally. The host of the documentary show ‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death,’ Elizabeth Greenwood, also graduated from Columbia University in New York.

Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death Cast

The cast of ‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death’ includes Elizabeth Greenwood, who presents the documentary. She is also the author of a book titled ‘Playing Dead: A Journey Through the World of Death Fraud.’ Her work has additionally appeared in The New York Times, VICE, GQ, and others.

The documentary might feature scenes from Lifetime’s movie ‘Death Saved My Life’ as the show’s findings are based on the themes and story of the film. The cast of the movie includes Meagan Good and Chiké Okonkwo, which follows Jade (Good) running away from her abusive husband by feigning death.

Is Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death’ is not based on a true story. The documentary introduces and explains the concept of pseudocide, which in simple terms means faking one’s death. The show does a deep dive into the events depicted in Lifetime’s movie titled ‘Death Saved My Life.’ It is written by Elizabeth Greenwood, and her book has previously detailed accounts of several people who faced the compulsion of playing dead to stay alive ironically.

For her book, Greenwood spoke to a man named Frank Ahern, a privacy consultant who helps people disappear, both physically and digitally. The motive behind people making such decisions originates from financial issues- when rich people want to evade taxes or want to gain more money. Other people who commit pseudocide are life insurance frauds, while women do so to escape domestic violence.

Movies that exhibit this concept include Christopher Nolan‘s ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ where Bruce Wayne creates an illusion of his death and seemingly starts a new life in France, unknown to the people of Gotham as they continue to live under the lie. BBC’s ‘Sherlock’ also witnesses its protagonist (Benedict Cumberbatch) falling off a building that fools everyone into believing that he dies. But Sherlock shows up later only to confront a fuming group of friends, who are outrageously shocked as well as mad. Hence, ‘Beyond the Headlines: Faking Death’ is not a true story, but it explains the mysterious workings behind pseudocide and practical reasons for its occurrence.

