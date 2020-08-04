‘Big Brother’ is a television reality game show that picks a group of people from different walks of life and puts them in a lavish house, locked away from the rest of the world. The contestants, referred to as Houseguests, are subjected to 24/7 audio and video surveillance throughout their stay. They compete in various tasks and challenges to gain ration and other perquisites either for themselves of for the group. Houseguests are eliminated via a standard voting process throughout the season.

The houseguest who evades all the elimination processes and manages to outlast the others takes home a cash prize of $500,000. Despite being panned by the critics, the show has managed to garner a solid fan-following. In case you’re wondering: Where is ‘Big Brother’ filmed? You’re in the right place.

Big Brother Filming Location

‘Big Brother’ is a studio-based show wherein several individuals live under the same roof for almost 100 days. The two-story quirky and swanky BB house is constructed in a popular film and television production studio in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the specific location where ‘Big Brother’ is filmed!

CBS Studio Center, Los Angeles

‘Big Brother’ is filmed on sound stage 18 of CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, California. The studio is located in the Studio City district of Los Angeles in the southeast San Fernando Valley. The exact address is 4024 Radford Avenue, Studio City, California 91604. In case you aren’t aware, Studio City is named after the center which was created by architect Mack Sennett. It is currently owned by ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures Studios.

The art department changes the interiors each season to match up to the theme of the season. Production designer Scott Storey makes use of vibrant hues, multi-colored lightings, quirky furniture, and décor items to elevate the aesthetic factor of the house.

Over 94 HD Cameras are mounted on the walls of the nook and cranny of the house to keep a 24/7 watch on the houseguests. The house consists of a living room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathrooms, lounge, backyard, and a few secret rooms that get revealed later.

For season 22, the production team created a house that is packed with graffiti, murals, wall paintings, offering an artistic nod to some of the most popular houseguests of the show. Not just that, they also spray-painted the best quotes from the former contestants.

To enhance the beauty of the house, the team assembled tall windows, a wall filled with over 1,152 illuminated pegs, star-shaped installation pieces, and the famous Chess set.

Apart from ‘Big Brother,’ CBS Studio Center served as a filming location for many shows and films like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Community,’ ‘The Defenders,’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ among others.

