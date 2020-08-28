Thursday’s episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 22 sees the house getting ready for eviction night. We know that there are two candidates — Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha. The duo had been targeted for a long time and are finally nominated by the Head of Household Tyler Crispen. And we have 11 housemates giving their votes — Cody Calafiore, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, and Memphis Garrett. So who is the unfortunate one out? Head to the recap, for more. And if you wish to know the details of ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 11, we have got your back!

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 11 will release on August 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on CBS Television Network.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 22 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 11 by tuning to CBS at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on CBS’s official website and the CBS app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV and also stream the live feeds on CBS All Access. All the previous seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 10 Recap

In the episode, after the Veto meeting, Cody confesses that Janelle is the primary target. Janelle is a tough competitor and the other players believe that if she gets to stay on, the rest will take her side. Janelle, meanwhile, gets on with her plans to save herself. She tells Tyler that he is going against someone who can protect him in the future. Kevin and Christmas converse on the patio, with the latter insisting that Janelle needs to leave. Kevin, is, however, a bit skeptical.

The Slick Six, comprising Tyler, Cody, Enzo, Dani, Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh get together to ensure that all of them are on the same page. Bayleigh says that the guys are under a lot of stress while Dani is hell-bent on voting for Janelle. Da’Vonne says she doesn’t care who goes, but also admits that she wants Janelle to stay. Christmas conveys before Kaysar that she thinks he’s safe this week. Janelle confronts Memphis and enquires who among the house members are against her. He does not reveal anything. He says that if she can get five votes he will side with her.

Next, Janelle approaches Kevin, who sides with her, provided she can secure the majority of the support. Dani denies any request while Bayleigh asks Janelle to pressurize Cody. Finally, the time for voting arrives. And by a vote of 9-2, Janelle is evicted. During the HOH competition, called the “Carnival Quick Shot,” players are divided into teams of six and each group needs to roll balls up a ramp. While doing this, they need to sink all three balls in the holes at the top of the ramp. The first three to complete the task will be selected for the next challenge. And the winner is the new HOH and Kaysar is the first to finish in heat one.

