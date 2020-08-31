In the 10th episode of ‘Big Brother’ season 22, Janelle Pierzina is eliminated, leaving 13 players — Tyler Crispen, Kaysar Ridha, Cody Calafiore, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, and Memphis Garrett. The episode also sees the contestants battling it out to be the next HOH while partaking in a challenge, which involves rolling balls up a ramp. The winner grabs the power for the week and is given the option to nominate two house members for eviction. So how do the events pan out in episode 11? Head to the recap, for more. And if you wish to know the details of ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 12, we have got your back!

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 12 will release on September 2, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on CBS Television Network.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 12 Spoilers

Wednesday’s episode will showcase how the Power of Veto will play out. We have Kevin or Kaysar on the block following their nominations by Enzo in the 11th episode. It is yet to be seen if both of them escape elimination and Enzo is forced to name someone to replace them.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 22 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 12 by tuning to CBS at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on CBS’s official website and the CBS app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV and also stream the live feeds on CBS All Access. All the previous seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 11 Recap

In the episode, we see Da’Vonne, Ian, Kevin, Nicole, Enzo and Kaysar trying hard to be a part of the first group of three players who will progress to the final round of the ‘ball rolling up the ramp’ game. The lucky ones to enter the fray are Kaysar, Enzo, and David. Da’Vonne, Nicole and Ian are eliminated from the game and we move to the next round — which has Cody, Dani, Bayleigh, Christmas, Kevin, and Memphis. Dani, Kevin and Cody, bag the win. In the last round, Enzo is declared as the winner who becomes the new HOH.

Next, we have the passing of the torch in the Have Not selections. Enzo passes the torch to Tyler while Cody picks Da’Vonne. Bayleigh passes hers to Dani. Just before the nominations, Enzo tries to loop in Christmas for an alliance by promising that he will always have her back. He says: “I protect you, you protect me, that’s it.” Christmas tells Enzo that Nicole is pretty close with Ian and Dani. At the nomination ceremony, Enzo shows everyone the photos of Kaysar and Kevin, and then nominates them for eviction. Kevin is obviously worried while Kaysar appears unfazed as he knew this was coming. It seems Kaysar is also tired of all the chaos in the house.

