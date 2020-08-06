The twenty-second season of ‘Big Brother,’ has landed on television with 16 returning contestants who are ready to spice up the world of reality television by producing unadulterated drama throughout their stay in the swanky BB house. In the season premiere, we are introduced to all the sixteen returnees, most of whom are aiming to redeem themselves and prove that they are worthy of winning the $500,000 prize, except for two previous winners who are frankly participating just for the money. In case you want to refresh your memories of the premiere episode, check out the recap. Looking for the release date and other details of ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 2? Well, you’re in the right place.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 2 will release on August 9, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on CBS Television Network.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 22 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 2 by tuning to CBS at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV and also stream the live feeds on CBS All Access. All the previous seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 1 Recap

The two-hour season premiere of All-Stars edition features a lot of awkward moments involving the contestants and Julie Chen. I mean, it’s a live show so the stakes are already a notch high. I am skipping the part where we talk about where the contestants are from and what are their professions because this is an All-Stars edition, so you might already be familiar with almost all of the returnees. The episode begins with the entry of Season 18 winner, Nicole Franzel, followed by Dani Briones, Da’vonne Rogers, and Christmas Abbott. Some contestants have a good enough reason to re-enter the beloved BB House.

Christmas has a rather amusing reason for returning to the show. He says, “I broke my foot last time and I want to show how strong of a player I am. I want to WIN THE $500K this time!” In batches, we meet the remaining masked house guests who are here, after spending two weeks in quarantine. Nicole, Dani, Da’vonne and Christmas are joined by Bayleigh Dayton, Cody Calafiore, David Alexander, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Keesha Smith, Kevin “KC” Campbell, Memphis Garrett, Nicole Anthony, and Tyler Crispen.

The contestants also perform their first task, wherein they collect clues and then try to locate the hidden objects in the whole house. Nicole A, Ian, Christmas, Memphis, Cody, and Kevin compete in the HOH competition, and Cody, the fastest of them all, wins the task, gaining the power to nominate the first two house guests. While he is in the Diary Room, the other contestants are asked to open envelopes which reveal that Christmas is the lucky one to get a cash prize of $5,000, while the remaining contestants are sent to the terrible and underprivileged room, ‘Have Nots.’

