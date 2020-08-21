In ‘Big Brother’ season 22, Memphis is turning out to be one of the strongest contenders to win the game and take home the cash prize. As the second HOH, he has showcased that his priorities are sorted, he is not here to make lasting connections, and is not scared to hurt other contestants with his honest and blunt opinions. Is he the bad guy of season 22? We’ll know soon. In this week’s episode, one contestant, between David Alexander and Nicole Anthony, has to pack the bags and leave the BB house. Also, the house doesn’t see much change of power after the HOH challenge. Head to the recap, for more. Wish to know the details of ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 8? We have got your back!

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 8 will release on August 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on CBS Television Network.

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 22 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Big Brother’ season 22 episode 8 by tuning to CBS at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on CBS’ official website and the CBS app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV and also stream the live feeds on CBS All Access. All the previous seasons are available on Amazon Prime.

Big Brother Season 22 Episode 7 Recap

In the episode, Janelle Pierzina or Kaysar Ridha struggle to add people to their group as Da’Vonne, and Bayleigh refuses to join them. Janelle and Kaysar bat for their friend Nicole A. by trying to convince people to vote for her and vote out David. Nicole A. tries to convince Da’Vonne to support her by telling her that if she is eliminated, the majority of contestants will be men. Da’Vonne, however, doesn’t want the only African-American to leave so soon. Later, Kaysar also creates a rift between Da’Vonne and David by telling her that David is in a secret alliance with the other group.

When Nicole A. approaches other players, they warn her against trusting Janelle. A blindsided Nicole A. then starts to believe that Janelle and Kaysar are trying to get her evicted and she even hints that she is going to screw them over if she stays. Janelle is understandably hurt by Nicole A.’s dense behavior and she breaks down in tears. At the voting session, it is revealed that no one except Kevin and Enzo voted for Nicole A. After breaking the trust of your ONLY well-wishers, what were you expecting Nicole? David gets to stay in the house for one more week.

In the Head of Household competition, titled ‘Mug Shots,’ the houseguests are directed to slide down mugs to the highest number while running a race. The contestant who managed to score the maximum number of points in 30 seconds, wins the game. In the challenge, Kaysar scores the lowest – 5, while Janelle leads the score chart with 11 only to be defeated by Tyler, who garners 12 points. With Tyler as the new Head of Household, it is going to be difficult for Janelle and Kaysar to survive another week without being targeted by the majority. Can we get more people to join their alliance, please!

