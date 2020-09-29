In this week’s episode of ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ season 3, we follow an overwhelmed Fred and gang as they struggle to keep up to Mole’s demands — who is mayor for a day. On the other hand, Hiro is given a dog-sitting task. Packed with multiple mishaps and a few fight scenes, episode 2 is entertaining and incredibly funny. Now, the season is all geared up to release its 3rd episode. And here is everything we know about it.

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Season 3 Episode 3 is slated to premiere on October 5, 2020, on Disney XD, at 7.30 pm ET.

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The new episodes from the third season feature running times of 11 minutes each instead of the previous 22 minutes. But to fit the half-hour timeslot, episodes are now combined into segments. Following this revamped format, the 3rd part is divided into two episodes – ‘Trading Chips’ and ‘Mini Noodle Burger Max’. And here is the official synopsis of the upcoming part as outlined by Disney:

“Hiro switches Baymax’s chip with Mini-Max’s so that Baymax can rescue Mochi. A low-charged Baymax and Mini-Max join forces with Noodle Burger Boy to save Big Hero 6.”

Where to Stream Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

‘Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3’ releases new episodes every Monday at 7.30 pm ET on Disney XD. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Disney Now. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Disney XD. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

In ‘Mayor for a Day’, Mole defeats Fred and becomes the Mayor for a Day. With big powers come big responsibilities. But Mole proves to be a horrible boss. With his newfound power, he starts taking advantage of the Big Hero 6 by summoning them to his office for insignificant issues. The crew decides to ignore him but then, he gets kidnapped by the Supersonics, who wish to eradicate Boss Awesome. Soon, a fight starts and the Supersonics flee. Mole escapes as well and Fred becomes Mayor for the day.

In ‘The Dog Craze of Summer’, Granville seeks Hiro’s help in dog-sitting. She promises him full payment once the task is done. However, the three dogs, Curie, Fermi, and Oppenheimer are quite a handful. Hiro also forgets to read the handbook recommended by Baymax. Fermi runs off and Hiro asks his friends to take care of the other two. Baymax finally consults the book and Hiro manages to bring Fermi back. The dogs reunite with Granville, who pays Hiro as promised. But Hiro is forced to share the cash with everyone, including Steamer and Oppenheimer.

