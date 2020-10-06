In this week’s episode of ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ season 4, we see Baymax and Mini-Max swapping their chips so that Baymax can save Mochi. On the other hand, due to some unfortunate circumstances, the gang is forced to join hands with Noodle Burger Boy. Packed with multiple mishaps and a few fight scenes, episode 3 is entertaining and incredibly funny. Now, the season is all geared up to release its 4th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Season 3 Episode 4 is slated to premiere on October 12, 2020, on Disney XD, at 7.30 pm ET.

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The new episodes from the third season feature running times of 11 minutes each instead of the previous 22 minutes. But to fit the half-hour timeslot, episodes are now combined into segments. Following this revamped format, the 4th part is divided into two episodes – ‘A Friendly Face’ and ‘Big Chibi 6’. And here is the official synopsis of the upcoming part as outlined by Disney:

“Hardlight crashes Karmi’s autograph session for her new chibi series; Trini attacks the city using Krei’s new automated vehicles.”

Where to Stream Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Season 3 releases new episodes every Monday at 7.30 pm ET on Disney XD. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Disney Now. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Disney XD. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In ‘Trading Chips’, Mini-Max calls Crushroom a baby and then gets humiliated when he loses a fight. Later, Mochi flees from home since he has no desire to go to the vet. However, he gets stuck in an air vent in a warehouse. Hiro asks Baymax and Mini-Max to switch their chips. The two transforms to Mini-Baymax and they head out to rescue Mochi. On the other hand, Maxi-Max teams up with Wasabi and Fred to tackle Crushroom. Hiro and Cass finally take the help of the microbots to aid Baymax in rescuing Mochi. But Mini-Max is defeated. He enters his old body and after learning to appreciate himself, ends up defeating Crushroom this time. But Crushroom escapes with Noodle Burger Boy.

In Mini Noodle Burger Max, Baymax and Mini-Max are drained out after a night of battles and hence, recharge themselves. The rest of the team sets off to tackle Noodle Burger Boy and his family. But the gang gets trapped inside an alcove on the subway. Since the villains are also trapped here, Baymax and Mini-Max are forced to join Noodle Burger Boy to salvage the situation. Noodle Burger Boy uses his power to defeat Steamer and uses his drill to rescue everyone.

