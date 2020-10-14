In this week’s episode of ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ season 4, we see the gang tackling an AI-powered shuttle. On the other hand, a now-famous Karmi is back in town, which infuses Hiro with joy. Packed with multiple mishaps and a few fight scenes, episode 4 is entertaining and incredibly funny. Now, the season is all geared up to release its 5th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Season 3 Episode 5 is slated to premiere on October 26, 2020, on Disney XD, at 7.30 pm ET.

Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The new episodes from the third season feature running times of 11 minutes each instead of the previous 22 minutes. But to fit the half-hour timeslot, episodes are now combined into segments. Following this revamped format, the 5th part is divided into two episodes – ‘Cobra and Mongoose’ and ‘Better Off Fred’. And here is the official synopsis of the upcoming part as outlined by Disney:

“After Fred is attacked by mechanical cobras, he learns that they were actually sent after Heathcliff. Fred meets the girl of his dreams, Olivia, only to be rejected by her for reasons he doesn’t understand.”

Where to Stream Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ Season 3 releases new episodes every Monday at 7.30 pm ET on Disney XD. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Disney Now. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Disney XD. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Big Hero 6: The Series Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In ‘A Friendly Face’, Mayor Saito is not so convinced when Krei’s pitches an idea for an A.I. transit system. Hiro introduces Honey Lemon in order to include a friendly face in the shuttle, which runs on positivity. The new shuttle delivers a superb performance. However, as usual, Noodle Burger Boy and his family reach the site to create trouble. They aim to steal the shuttle with Krei and Saito still inside it. Hiro, Baymax, and Honey Lemon follow them to the dump where the shuttle delivers a pep talk to the fam. It says that he wants to join them because of his own wish. But when Honey Lemon starts acting negatively, the shuttle becomes upset. The robots finally flee the location.

In ‘Big Chibi 6’, Karmi gains instant success after creating a web series, inspired by the ‘Big Hero 6’ fanfiction. Hiro is happy when he learns that Karmi is back in town for her autograph sessions. He attends the event with her other fans. Ian dons his Hardlight persona and ruins the event by making chibi duplicates of ‘Big Hero 6’. The gang tackles the imposters on the street. Karmi finally pitches in and helps her friends in defeating Hardlight.

