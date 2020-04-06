When it comes to sheer entertainment, WWE remains a stalwart that has attracted fans over the ages. Several popular WWE wrestlers have gone on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry. I mean, just look at the Rock! He’s one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, currently. Similarly, Big Show has tried his hand at films and television shows, including ‘MacGruber‘ and ‘Star Trek: Enterprise.’

Now, Netflix’s ‘The Big Show Show‘ thrusts the WWE star into the spotlight once again. Styled like a 90s sitcom, the series sees a fictional version of Big Show, who has to handle his teenage daughter moving in with their family, which includes his wife and two other daughters. Naturally, you might be wondering if this situation is based on Big Show’s real family. We have got you covered in that regard, as we tell you all about the wrestler’s wife and daughters.

Big Show’s Wives:

Paul Donald Wight II or Big Show has been a wrestler for almost two decades. When he first signed a contract with WCW, Paul was with Melissa Ann Piavis. This was in 1995, and the couple got married on February 14, 1997. However, it became clear that Paul was a wrestler before he was a husband or boyfriend.

Wight made his debut on the same day as their second marriage anniversary. Yes, we are referring to what is known as the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1999 in WWE history. Big Show won the title that year, losing it in 2000. Later in 2000, he also lost Melissa. The couple got divorced in 2002, which is ironically when Big Show regained his title.

Big Show met Illinois born Bess Katramados while he was separated from Melissa. The two started dating during the last months of his marriage to Melissa. Thus, Bess and Big Show ended up getting married in February 2002, only days after his divorce with Melissa was finalized. Bess and Big Show are still together, and she has even introduced him in the ring a few times. According to reports, Bess is a homemaker, promoter, and fitness trainer living in Miami, Florida.

Big Show’s Children:

Big Show has a daughter from his first marriage with Melissa. Her name is Cierra Wight. It seems that Big Show managed to secure custody of Cierra when she was 14. She lives her father, and Bess now. Big Show and Bess have two children of their own as well. While not much information is known about Big Show’s children from his second marriage, we have been able to dig up a picture of Big Show with his kids on Pinterest. You can check it out below.

Notably, ‘The Big Show Show’ is a fictional sitcom, and Big Show’s daughters on the series are not related to him in real life. In the Netflix show, we see Reylynn Caster playing the role of Cassy, his older daughter. The teenage daughter from Big Show’s character’s previous relationship with Lola returns to live with him. He also has two other daughters on the show, Mandy and J.J. You can check out an image of Big Show with his family from the show.

Big Show spoke about the similarity of the situation where his teenage daughter comes to live with him in the show. Comparing it to gaining custody of Cierra when she was 14, Big Show said, “so it’s funny because when they wrote that script, I read it and then talked to [E.P.s] Jason [Berger] and Josh [Bycel] and was like ‘Did you guys hire a private investigator or something? Because you guys are so close to the truth of my life that you have no idea how on-point you are’.”

