After airing its mid-season finale on December 15, 2020, ‘Big Sky’ made a return with its 6th episode on January 26, 2021. The story follows Jenny and Cassie, who learn the truth about Cody’s fate. Now, they decide to officially become partners and trace Ronald. On the other hand, Merilee grapples with the fact that she never really knew her husband. Helen gets some intel on her son’s recent activities. There is a detailed summary of the last episode that you can read in the recap section ahead. Before that, let’s check out the details of the upcoming next episode. Here’s a short synopsis of ‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 7.

Big Sky Episode 7 Release Date

‘Big Sky’ episode 7 will release on February 2, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT, and 9 pm CT, on ABC. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

Where To Stream Big Sky Episode 7 Online?

Viewers can stream the latest episodes of ‘Big Sky’ for free as and when they are released on ABC’s website, which is usually a day after they air on television. Hulu subscribers can also watch on the popular streaming platform as new episodes are added 24 hours after they air on ABC. Another option is to watch the show on-demand on FuboTV.

Big Sky Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘I Fall to Pieces.’ ABC’s official description for the storyline reads like this, “Cassie and Jenny work against the clock to find Ronald and prove Legarski’s guilt, calling on Grace to join their efforts and bravely help them in the process.” You can also watch the promo for episode 7 below:

Big Sky Episode 6 Recap

‘Big Sky’ Episode 6 is titled ‘The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood.’ The episode takes off from the mid-season finale’s conclusion when Cassie fires a bullet into Rick after she finds him on the verge of trafficking three women to Canada. However, in the 6th part, we learn that Rick is not dead. He is transported to the hospital, where he revives but goes into a coma. Cassie grapples with the aftermath of her actions and is almost about to have a panic attack. Jenny reaches the scene and finds the medics tending to Jerrie, Grace, and Danielle.

She hopes that Cody would be alive but is aghast when the cops uncover the PI’s dead body. Ronald and his mother freak out when they learn that the authorities would search Rick’s house for evidence related to sex trafficking. The cops also figure out that Rick’s partner is a long-haul trucker with a custom paint job on his vehicle. So Ronald decides to repaint his truck and break into Rick’s home to remove any traces connecting him to the crimes. Back at the hospital and unknown to anyone, Rick’s fingers twitch. His heart rate monitor starts beeping faster and then; he opens one of his eyes.

