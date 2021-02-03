After airing its mid-season finale on December 15, 2020, ‘Big Sky’ made a return with its 6th episode on January 26, 2021. It then released its 7th part on February 2, 2021. In the latest episode, the story follows Jenny and Cassie, who, in a race against time, attempt to prove that Legarski is guilty. On the other hand, Ronald finally gives in to his emotions and makes an unthinkable decision. There is a detailed summary of the last episode that you can read in the recap section ahead. Before that, let’s check out the details of the upcoming next episode. Here’s a short synopsis of ‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 8.

Big Sky Episode 8 Release Date

‘Big Sky’ episode 8 will release on February 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on ABC. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

Where To Stream Big Sky Episode 8 Online?

Viewers can stream the latest episodes of ‘Big Sky’ for free as and when they are released on ABC’s website, which is usually a day after they air on television. Hulu subscribers can also watch on the popular streaming platform as new episodes are added 24 hours after they air on ABC. Another option is to watch the show on-demand on FuboTV.

Big Sky Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The End is Near.’ ABC’s official description for the storyline reads like this, “ Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy. With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide just how far is too far.” You can also watch the promo for episode 8 below:

Big Sky Episode 7 Recap

‘Big Sky’ Episode 7 is titled ‘I Fall to Pieces.’ After Rick wakes up, Jenny calls up Cassie and warns her about the recent development. They reach the hospital and confront Sheriff Tubb, who does not allow them to meet Rick. The Sheriff seeks their help in locating the body of a dead fisherman. Ronald also comes to know that Rick is alive and blames his mother, Helen, for the same. Jerrie shows Jenny and Cassie the note left by Ronald at her doorstep. Jerrie spends the night at her friend’s place.

Her friend’s husband appears keen on capturing Jerrie’s kidnapper. When Rick is fully conscious, Merrilee confronts him about the crimes he has committed. But it appears Rick has lost his memory since he asks to call his dad, who had died three years back. Later, Cassie and Jenny tell Merrilee they need to speak to her. She informs them that it is not a good time. But Cassie shows her the sketch that looks like Ronald. Seeing the sketch, Merrilee is shocked. She says: “He’s here. He’s in the house.” She points upstairs, and Cassie and Jenny go up the stairs while getting their guns ready.

Read More: Read More: Big Sky Filming Locations