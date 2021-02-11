After airing its mid-season finale on December 15, 2020, ‘Big Sky’ made a return with its 6th episode on January 26, 2021. It then released its 7th part on February 2, 2021, and 8th episode on February 9, 2021. In the latest episode, the story follows Cassie and Jenny, who become more suspicious of the situation with each visit to the hospital. Ronald encounters a sneaky paperboy and lands in a precarious place. There is a detailed summary of the last episode that you can read in the recap section ahead. Before that, let’s check out the details of the upcoming next episode. Here’s a short synopsis of ‘Big Sky’ Season 1 Episode 9.

Big Sky Episode 9 Release Date

‘Big Sky’ episode 9 will release on February 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on ABC. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

Where To Stream Big Sky Episode 9 Online?

Viewers can stream the latest episodes of ‘Big Sky’ for free as and when they are released on ABC’s website, which is usually a day after they air on television. Hulu subscribers can also watch on the popular streaming platform as new episodes are added 24 hours after they air on ABC. Another option is to watch the show on-demand on FuboTV.

Big Sky Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Let It Be Him.’ ABC’s official description for the storyline reads like this, “In an action-packed episode, while knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald, which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair’s prior meeting. Elsewhere, not feeling like she can trust her husband, Merilee makes a life-changing decision that puts both her and Rick’s fates into her own hands.” You can also watch the promo for episode 9 below:

Big Sky Episode 8 Recap

‘Big Sky’s 8th episode is titled ‘The End Is Near.’ Cassie and Jenny are in Merrilee’s home where Ronald is desperately trying to get into Rick’s hidden room on the second floor. But he makes a timely escape. Merrilee, after being questioned by the cops, denies any involvement with her criminal husband, saying: “Obviously, I don’t know anything, except that I’m the world’s biggest dope.” At the hospital, an MRI reveals that Rick’s condition is improving. However, Rick still cannot seem to recall anything. Jenny attempts to coerce Rick into confessing. But he says: “If I did what you say I did, what others are telling me I did, then I most surely hope to die, as well. Maybe I already have.”

On the other hand, a boy named Erik delivers copies of the Helena Herald along his route. He sees a police sketch of Ronald and recognizes the latter as one of his customers. He clicks some photos of Ronald but is caught by the truck driver. However, Erik had informed about his whereabouts to his mom before leaving, and the cops start tracking his route. Ronald keeps Erik in the basement and later, douses the place with gasoline. As he does this, he sings, “If You’re Happy and You Know It” in unhinged fashion and asks the terrified boy: “Do you have a match?”

