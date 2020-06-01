‘Billions’ has introduced another highly anticipated entrant in the latest episode of the fifth season. Three-time Emmy award-winner Julianna Margulies (‘The Good Wife’) is on board the show as Catherine Brant, a renowned author, and an Ivy League sociology professor. In ‘Contract,’ both Bobby and Chuck are united in grief and angst, because of their respective fathers. Charles Rhoades Sr. suffers from a kidney complication, and Bobby’s estranged father makes a comeback in his mother’s life. Reacting to it, Bobby destroys the car his mother gives to his father, which was actually Bobby’s gift to his mother. Also, sparks fly between Wendy and the artist, Nico Tanner.

Chuck, and the sociology professor at Yale, Catherine Brant, don’t beat around the bush and get straight to business. Meanwhile, Jackie Connerty and Kate Sacker hook up, while Chuck pulls a heist to gain the upper hand over Leah Calder by getting hold of an inherited engagement ring for her. Taylor’s friend-with-benefits Lauren, warns her about not giving Wendy more power over Taylor Mason Carbon. Although reluctantly, Savion Williams agrees to not take Bobby’s story to the press and Bobby thanks him by giving him a new house. Bobby’s team exposes the bank’s xenophobic and racist practices when Leah doesn’t put a stamp on the approval papers. In case you are looking for the release date and plot details of Billions’ season 5 episode 6, we have got your back.

Billions Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Billions’ season 5 episode 6 will release on June 7, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Showtime.

Where to Watch Billions Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 6 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Billions’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Another way you can stream the show is by heading over to Sling TV.

Billions Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Nordic Model.’

Firstly, let us raise a glass to Toby Leonard Moore’s return as Bryan Connerty. I believe Chuck is not going to forget Bryan’s black and blue gift to him anytime soon. In the episode, we can expect Bobby’s plans to go haywire because of the re-emergence of an old scheme. Chuck might conspire against Bobby from a whole new angle by bringing forth an old Vincent Van Gogh painting that he once saw at Bobby’s residence. This might lead to the authorities raiding Bobby’s place and uncovering a tax fraud.

Meanwhile, Bobby might begin to wonder why Nico has been so distracted lately. Will Wendy reveal to him that she is perhaps the one who is keeping the artist busy? Or is it just a casual fling, and that is why Wendy might want to keep it a secret? Moving on, Taylor might receive positive news regarding their latest venture Taylor Mason Carbon that revolves around renewable energy. As far as Catherine Grant and Chuck’s budding relationship is concerned, the upcoming episode might shed more light depicting whose side she is actually on. Will all this chaos lead to Bobby bailing out of the bank deal at Yonkers?

Check out the promo below!

