‘Billions’ season 5 has been keeping the fans hooked to its fascinating premise that revolves around the lives of Chuck and Bobby, who indulge in dirty schemes to take each other down. With the entry of the philanthropic businessman Mike Prince, Bobby is struggling to focus on his business ventures and instead spends his time in executing nasty plans to strike both Chuck and Mike down.

Well, he hasn’t achieved ample success so far but this is Bobby we are talking about, who always manages to find his way at the end of the day. In the mid-season finale, Bobby finds himself questioning the loyalty of his closest confidant Wendy and rival turned partner Taylor. Check out the recap to know more. In case you’re updated, you must be wondering: When will Billions’ season 5 episode 8 release on Showtime? Let’s find out!

Billions Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

It has been reported that the makers managed to shoot only seven episodes before the production was forced to shut down due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for a while for another episode of their favorite show. As there are no episodes left in stock, the show can only come back next year. So, ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 8 is expected to release sometime in 2021, on Showtime.

The makers dropped a short clip announcing the show’s return. Check it out!

Where to Watch Billions Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Billions’ season 5 episode 8 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Billions’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Another way you can stream the show is by heading over to Sling TV.

Billions Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

The episode is titled ‘The Limitless S–t.’

In the episode, Bobby begins doubting his own sense of judgment after falling prey to Vigilantrix, a drug that enhances human efficiency just like in the movie ‘Limitless.’ Blinded by its effect on him, Bobby asks all the employees of Axe Capital and Taylor Mason Carbon to savor the drug, which sends everyone into a chaotic mental spiral that causes them to think erratically. Under the effect, Bobby almost passes a plan to invest in meteor harvesting, thinking it would gain his company more profit. Thankfully, a clear-headed Taylor comes to his rescue and convinces Bobby that doing so will burn a $3 billion hole in the company’s pocket.

Bobby withdraws and appreciates Taylor for their sensible suggestion. The feeling of gratitude turns sour when Taylor informs him about a deal they entered into with Mike, which might cause the impact fund to record a loss for a few quarters for potential growth in the future. Bobby loses his mind and tells Taylor that they’ve been played by Mike. On a personal front, Bobby invites Wendy and her beau Nico Tanner for dinner, where he shows off his gorgeous date Maria Sharapova and Wags… Well, he brings along the potential young mother to his future child. Throughout the gathering, Bobby passes sly remarks at Tanner and looks visibly uncomfortable at Tanner and Wendy’s proximity.

Chuck successfully manages to strike a hit at Bobby’s charter bank plans by manipulating the Treasury Secretary Krakow to shoot himself in the foot by going off at the cabinet ministers, which subsequently gets him fired from his position. On the other hand, Chuck also shoots his shot at finding a donor for his father’s deteriorating condition but stops right before agreeing to harvest a kidney from a child, indicating he still has a part of his soul intact.

