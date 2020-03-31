Most of us were initially bummed out by ‘Black Clover.’ Everything from its pacing to its character development just seemed off. However, somewhere near its 50-episode mark, the anime started winning over all of us, often impressing us with not only its action scenes but the depth of its characters as well. With its long run of 128 episodes, ‘Black Clover’ still continues to deliver and it has now featured some fight scenes that literally deserve to be ranked among the best anime action scenes of all time. Hoping that it will not disappoint us in the future, let’s further discuss all the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Black Colver Episode 129 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ first started airing on October 3, 2017. Black Clover Episode 129, titled “Devil Megicula”, is slated to release on April 7, 2020. As usual, it’ll air in Japan on TV Tokyo at 7:00 pm, JST, and will later be available on other streaming platforms as well.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 129 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

Asta and Yuno are two young boys who were first found by a priest on the steps of his church. After realizing that they were both abandoned by their parents, he takes them in and the boys grow up in the church’s orphanage. Fifteen years go by and like all the other kids of their age, both Asta and Yuno start honing their magical skills to become the strongest mage of their kingdom. Asta even falls for Sister Lily and without even thinking twice, he proposes her. Unfortunately for him, the Sister declines his proposal and with this, the other kids of the orphanage start making fun of him. He even tries his best to show off his limited magical abilities, but Yuno always outshines him.

Because of his promising magical abilities, Yuno is bestowed with the four-leaf clover at the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony. For obvious reasons, Asta, who gets nothing at all, gets jealous and even confronts Yuno by challenging him for a duel. However, instead of just throwing around his magic irresponsibly, Yuno just ignores him. Moments after this, when Yuno steps out of the building of the ceremony, some nobles try to attack him but he is easily able to overpower them. Right after this, a former magical Knight gets there and tries to steal Yuno’s clover from him, hoping that he would be able to sell it later.

Despite his lack of magical abilities, Asta shows up there to help Yuno out but gets easily defeated by the Knight. This is when Yuno further motivates him by saying that only he can give him some real competition. Yuno’s words and his underlying anger finally unleash his true magic potential and he, too, acquires the rare five-leaf clover. With this, he is able to defeat the former magical Knight and prove it to himself that he has what it takes to be the strongest mage someday. This just turns out to be a minor hiccup in their journey and a grand adventure lies ahead.

