‘Black Clover’ may not have acquired the “classic shounen” status yet, but it is certainly an underrated anime. Despite its slow start, ‘Black Clover’ has now managed to garner a pretty huge fan following with its intriguing mysteries surrounding the characters and also, its epic battle scenes. If you’re still a little skeptical about this shounen, give it a shot; you might like it. And if you’re already following it, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Black Colver Episode 130 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ first started airing on October 3, 2017. Black Clover Episode 130 is slated to release on April 14, 2020 at 3:30 am PT. As usual, it’ll air in Japan on TV Tokyo at 7:00 pm, JST, and will later be available on other streaming platforms as well.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 130 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ begins with the introduction of two boys, named Asta and Yuno, who are left behind at the doorstep of a church. When a priest finds them, he takes them in and provides them shelter at the church’s orphanage. Fifteen years go by and the boys grow up with other kids at the orphanage. Like all the humans of their world, they, too, start developing magical abilities and try their best to further hone them. Yuno shows some promising magical skills for his age and Asta even tries to keep up with him. But every time he tries to show off his magic, he brutally fails and gets laughed at by all the other kids. Asta even falls for Sister Lily and keeps confessing his love for her. However, he gets rejected each time and the kids at the orphanage find a new reason to make fun of him.

The Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony honors Yuno’s impeccable magical abilities by granting him a four-leaf clover. And as expected, Asta gets nothing at all. Out of jealousy, Asta tries to challenge Yuno and asks him to duel with him. But Yuno just ignores this challenge and walks away from him. Just when Yuno leaves the building where the ceremony was being held, he is attacked by a bunch of nobles. But using his abilities, he is easily able to defeat all of them. Soon after this, a former magical Knight named Revchi appears there and tries to steal Yuno’s grimoire but that’s when Asta arrives there to save him.

Because of his lack of abilities, he gets overpowered by the Knight. However, this is when he awakens his true potential, acquires a five-leaf clover, and eventually defeats Knight. With this, the two boys embark on a journey to become the best mages their kingdom has ever seen.

