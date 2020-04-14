‘Black Clover’ can, at times, remind you of almost every great shounen anime you’ve seen. Its best battle scenes are reminiscent of ‘Naruto‘ and ‘Naruto Shippudden‘ and for some reason, Asta part of the story reminds you of Hinata from ‘Haikyuu!‘ All of this together makes ‘Black Clover’ quite a typical yet enjoyable shounen anime. If you’ve been following it all along, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Black Colver Episode 131 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Black Clover’ first started airing on October 3, 2017. Black Clover Episode 131 is slated to release on April 21, 2020 at 3:30 am PT. As usual, it’ll air in Japan on TV Tokyo at 7:00 pm, JST, and will later be available on other streaming platforms as well.

Where to Watch Black Clover Episode 131 English Dub Online?

The English dubbed version of ‘Black Clover’ is available on Funimation and you can also watch it with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover Spoilers:

‘Black Clover’ revolves around two young boys, Asta and Yuno, who were abandoned when they were babies. After being left behind at the steps of a church, they were taken in by a priest. After this, they spent a good part of their life in the church’s orphanage with other kids like them. Soon they grew up and started to develop magical abilities like everyone else in their kingdom. Fifteen years went by and Yuno became quite a promising mage. Meanwhile, Asta struggled to show little to no magical abilities. He even fell for sister Lily and proposed her one day; only to be rejected by her. This made him the laughing stock of the orphanage and even when he tried to show his abilities, he was laughed at for being so weak.

Following this, the Grimoire Acceptance Ceremony is held where, as expected, Yuno ends up getting rewarded with a four-leaf clover. Asta, who gets nothing, becomes jealous and even tries to challenge Yuno; only to face yet another rejection. Soon after this, as soon as Yuno steps out of the building, he runs into a bunch of nobles who attempt to attack him. But using his magical abilities, he is easily able to overpower them. This is when a former magical Knight named Revchi gets there and attacks him with the intention of stealing his four-leaf clover. Asta tries to protect his friend but is able to do nothing. With this, all of his anger and frustration explodes inside him and unleashes his true abilities, he acquires a rare five-leaf clover and becomes insanely strong.

